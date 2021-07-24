Group meets, prays and sings

After 18 months, the Friendship District Ladies' Auxiliary met July 8 at Center Missionary Baptist Church in Rison. Mildred Carter presided over the meeting in the newly constructed auditorium.

The auxiliary opened the meeting with prayer requests for the John Williams family, Dub Byers, Molly Cochrell and Becky Stewart. A prayer was offered by Johnie Brewster.

Participants sang "Leaning on the Everlasting Arms" and later "Tis so Sweet to Trust in Jesus." Celeste Cooper sang "Psalm 23" and "He Feeds the Sparrow," according to a news release.

David Harris gave a report on the missionaries/seminary. Rhonda Blackerby gave a report on the national meeting. Robin Curry gave a short testimony with reference to Galatians 5:1.

A program was given by the women of Center church titled "Feuding Friends" from Philippians 4. Their message was about unity.

An offering was taken by Donnie Blackerby and David Herrington. The group collected $343, which was given for the state goal as determined Jan. 9.

The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 14 at South Side Missionary Baptist Church in Star City. The new offering goal will go to Kyle and Holly Foster, missionaries to Israel. Election of officers will take place at this meeting.