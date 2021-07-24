• Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue agency compared his efforts tracking down a 1,500-pound bull that escaped from a farm on Long Island, N.Y., and has eluded capture for several days to being in an Indiana Jones movie because "The longer it goes, you wonder what happens" at the end.

• Samuel Pena, police chief of Houston, said it's not part of an EMT's job "to be kidnapped and assaulted at gunpoint" after a man, later taken into custody, fired shots to stop a passing ambulance, forcing the driver to get out while a patient and another firefighter were still in the back.

• Alejandro Rocha, 52, a substitute teacher in Queens, N.Y., no longer faces a charge of threatening a terrorist act but had his teaching license suspended for telling a middle-school art class as a "joke" that he had a gun and "if you won't do as you're told, I'm going to shoot you."

• Kalesha Peterson, 40, of Fulton, Mo., who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for shooting her boyfriend as they acted out a scene from the movie "Deadpool," was sentenced to eight years in prison.

• Tony, a lawn worker identified only by his first name by the Palm Beach, Fla., sheriff's office, saved a driver who was having a seizure in his car despite the indifference of some bystanders, including one who told him "Get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else."

• Justo Smoker, 35, of Paradise Township, Pa., who led authorities to the remains of am 18-year-old Amish woman in Lancaster County, faces more than 80 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and killing her.

• Willie Burks, 42, a former shift commander at a state prison in Elmore, Ala., accused of allowing a guard to kick and beat an inmate with a baton, was convicted of misconduct for failing to stop the assault, federal prosecutors said.

• Madison Bakalar of Somerville, Mass., won the Lorian Hemingway Short Story Competition, named for Ernest Hemingway's granddaughter, for her work titled "So This Is How We Go," besting 784 entries at Hemingway Days in Key West, Fla.

• Grant Thompson, a U.S. Air Force major and F-15E pilot, ripped a flight patch from his shoulder and handed it to Ian Simpson, a British photographer who called an air base tower in eastern England to report seeing sparks fly from the engine of Thompson's plane, enabling him to land safely.