Innocent plea entered for Yellville man in Capitol riot case

The federal public defender representing a Yellville man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach entered a plea of innocent on his behalf Friday.

Jon Thomas Mott, 38, faces four misdemeanor charges in the case. He was arraigned Friday in federal court in the District of Columbia via teleconference.

Michelle M. Peterson, who is representing Mott, asked for a 60-day continuance in the case. The government's prosecutor agreed.

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth set the next status hearing in Mott's case for Sept. 23.

"Mr. Mott, you lucked out. You got one of our favorite public defenders," Lamberth said during the hearing.

The judge also brought up the possibility of a plea offer.

"I would say, Mr. Mott, a lot of these cases end up in pleas," said Lamberth. "I don't know where this will end up, but to get it in that stage, your attorney's got to figure out as many facts as they can, and the government has to figure out as many facts as they can -- look at all the tapes and evidence they have.

"It takes some time to do that, so don't get too excited. If you want an early trial date, I'll give it to you, but you may not want it until you talk to your attorney and talk about what's in your best interests. Talk to your attorney first before you get too excited. Your attorney's been down the block a few times. I know her well and she's a good attorney."

Mott has been charged with violating:

• 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) Entering and remaining in a restricted building.

• 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(2) Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

• 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(D) Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

• 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(G) Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Two other Arkansans -- Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette and Peter Francis Stager of Conway -- are also charged in connection with the Capitol riot. Unlike Mott, Barnett and Stager face felony charges in addition to misdemeanors.

Barnett is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon -- a stun gun -- into the Capitol and into the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where he posed for photos with his foot on a desk. Barnett was released from jail in April pending trial.

Stager is charged with assault in the beating of a Metropolitan Police officer with a flagpole outside the Capitol. Stager remains in jail in the District of Columbia.

Stager's case has also been continued until Sept. 23.

A status conference is scheduled in Barnett's case for Aug. 24.

No trial date has been scheduled in any of the three cases.