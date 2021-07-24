They dumbed down

Recent research shows that the percentage of Republicans believing in science has dropped significantly, from 72 percent in 1975 to 45 percent today. Instead of the leaders of our nation becoming more intelligent with a higher belief in what is proven, they are dumbing down.

It seems this is a reflection of the voters that elect them, not on their ability, but because of their support of hot-button issues. They are willing to ignore scientific facts and support any kind of conspiracy theory that can be made up. They appear to be missing integrity and moral values. This also leads to the appointment of biased judges, gerrymandering, voter suppression and other immoral and illegal acts.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs

Asa needs to step up

With the first wave of covid, Governor Hutchinson encouraged people to do the right thing because hospitals could get full. Well, now hospitals are full and where is he? Why no more daily press conferences? Should we just give up and give in to the virus?

We need to hear more. A primetime plea and reality check would be helpful. To be an Arkansan right now feels like being held hostage by uninformed stubborn fools. Hutchinson is the governor; he needs to do more to inform people and call them on their ignorance. He needs to do more than say, "I know Arkansans will do the right thing." They haven't yet, and it's causing deaths and pain. The governor needs to do the right thing and speak up forcefully and confidently. At this point, the burden falls on him. Where does he want to fall in history? It's not looking good right now.

I'm begging on behalf of the health-care workers who have PTSD. I'm begging for the unvaccinated children who are getting sick now. I'm begging for an exhausted group of Arkansans who have been vaccinated and are doing the right thing. This is a case of "majority rules" holding the rest of us hostage and killing innocent people.

KAREN SKARDA

Little Rock

On wearing masks

I had major surgery last Friday, and unfortunately our best friend's mother passed on Saturday. We went to the funeral Wednesday.

We were the only people who were wearing masks. The looks we got from the staff, the attendees, and the preacher made us feel that asking about their vaccination status would be more dangerous than the virus!

What is wrong with people? They vaccinate their children and pets.

SCOTT HEARN

Little Rock

No respect for Trump

Once upon a time there was respect for the office and title of the president of the United States if not for the man occupying that office. Sadly, that has not been the case in recent years before 2021. Case in point is Donald Trump, who continues to be the target of hateful, judgmental opinion set forth by many in the media, and most notably, one Rex Nelson. His July 4 column was a low point.

Yes, Nelson is a columnist expressing merely his opinion, which is really worth no more than mine or anyone else's. The difference is he has a statewide captive audience, and more weight, perhaps, is put on his words and opinion than just a merely ordinary citizen. This is a learned man with much past experience in government, but it is a shock and a shame to read his description of President Trump.

Just a few of his descriptions in the July 4 column, of all places and timing, include mean, vulgar, intellectually challenged, bluffing and bravado, bully, and immoral despot at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Then Nelson somewhat contradicts his assessment of President Trump when he brags on the covid vaccine: "I'm convinced that their effectiveness and the speed with which they were developed will go down as one of the top achievements in human history." Who gets the credit for this? Certainly not the current president.

Whether Nelson is giving his true opinion or just that of his higher-ups at the newspaper, I do not know. What was once a steadfast Republican medium has now become a little pitiful socialist Democrat newspaper. Nelson is more John Brummett than Brummett, and I do not mean this is a compliment.

Is there no apologist or fair columnist to present the real value of President Trump's years?

SHERRY SNOW

Pangburn

The middle ground

Let me begin by saying I know Rex Nelson and consider him a friend. I do enjoy his history and food columns covering our entire state. Every so often he will dwell in politics and slam Republican legislators as Know Nothings.

Rex seems to seek middle ground, but yet to reach middle ground means that the extremes on both sides move to the middle. I have yet to see a column where the fringe left are called out. If middle ground is to be reached, then it can't be dictated by some just trying to move one side.

JOE FINLEY

Fordyce