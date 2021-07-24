Man dies, another is injured in shooting

A shooting early Friday at a Pine Bluff apartment complex left one man dead and another injured, police said.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to a shooting call at the complex, 2103 S. Beech St., according to a news release. They found the victim, later identified as Rasheem Morris, 27, of Pine Bluff, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot, it read.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died "a short time later," the release states.

At the time of the incident, it was discovered that another man had been shot as well.

Police said that victim has life-threatening injuries and is currently in the hospital.

Both victims were shot with rifle caliber rounds in their upper and lower bodies, police said.

The Detective Office is asking anyone to come forward with information that will identify who is responsible for this shooting. It can be reached by calling (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300.

Information can also be shared through the department's Facebook page.

The killing marks Pine Bluff's 16th homicide so far this year, according to the release.