Man surrenders to police in trees case

LITTLE ROCK -- A Roland man who cut down trees on Central Arkansas Water property surrendered to authorities Friday, according to authorities.

Dennis Rainey, 73, turned himself in to authorities at Pulaski County District Court between 8 and 9 a.m., according to Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Cody Burk. An arrest warrant had been issued Wednesday for Rainey, a Christian author, podcast host and co-founder of FamilyLife.

Rainey is charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief after cutting $109,899 worth of trees on Central Arkansas Water land surrounding Lake Maumelle. Rainey has said he was given permission to remove the trees.

"We did not willingly disregard regulations regarding this property," Rainey told water agency commissioners in May.

First-degree criminal mischief is punishable by five to 20 years in prison, plus fines.

Central Arkansas Water Chief Executive Officer Tad Bohannon said in a statement Friday that maintaining the forest is crucial for preservation of Lake Maumelle, which provides drinking water for more than 500,000 Arkansans.

"We will not hesitate to defend our watershed when a property owner chooses to illegally and intentionally damage it," Bohannon said. "I am totally baffled by the idea that one man would think his view of a lake created for the purpose of providing drinking water, not enhanced residential views, was more important than the health and safety of a half-million Arkansans."'