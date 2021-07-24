More I-30 closings set for Monday

Continued work on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve more lane closings starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The following changes, including detours, will take place, weather permitting:

Little Rock

• The I-30 frontage road northbound will undergo a single-lane closing between East Sixth and East Third streets, with additional single-lane closings that include a block of East Fourth Street to Collins Street and one block of Collins Street north to East Third Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• I-30 between Interstate 630 and Roosevelt Road will have single- and double-lane closings in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• I-30 between the Arkansas River and I-630 will have single- and double-lane closings in both directions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

North Little Rock

• The I-30 frontage road between Broadway and Bishop Lindsey Avenue will require a single-lane closing and a traffic shift from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• Broadway will require single-lane closings between the I-30 frontage roads from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• Broadway will have alternating eastbound and westbound lane closings between the I-30 frontage roads from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday. Double-lane closings will be limited from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Various single-lane closings at the Interstate 40/I-30 interchange, including I-40 eastbound and westbound through the interchange and the I-40 westbound ramp to I-30 westbound, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.