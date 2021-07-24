• A California appeals court on Friday disqualified a private judge being used by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in their divorce case, handing Jolie a major victory. The 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with Jolie that Judge John W. Ouderkirk didn't sufficiently disclose business relationships with Pitt's attorneys. "Judge Ouderkirk's ethical breach, considered together with the information disclosed concerning his recent professional relationships with Pitt's counsel, might cause an objective person, aware of all the facts, reasonably to entertain a doubt as to the judge's ability to be impartial. Disqualification is required," the court ruled. The decision means that the custody fight over the couple's five minor children, which was nearing an end, could be starting over. Jolie, 46, and Pitt, 57, were among Hollywood's most prominent couples for 12 years. They had been married for two years when Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. They were declared divorced in April 2019, after their lawyers asked for a judgment that allowed a married couple to be declared single while other issues remained, including finances and child custody. In May, Jolie and her attorneys criticized Ouderkirk for not allowing the couple's children to testify in the proceedings. Details of the custody rulings have not been publicly released. Like many celebrity couples, Pitt and Jolie opted to hire their own judge to increase their privacy in the divorce proceedings. Ouderkirk declined to disqualify himself when Jolie asked him to in a filing in August. When a lower court judge ruled that Jolie's request for disqualification came too late, Jolie's attorneys appealed. An attorney for Pitt said Friday's ruling was on a procedural issue, not the facts of the case dealing with what's best for the children.

• Country singer Luke Combs is paying the funeral expenses of three young men who saw him perform at a Michigan music festival before they died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at a nearby campground, relatives said. "For him to reach out and do that, I don't even have the words. I wish I could just give him a hug," said Meeka Sova, the mother of Kole Sova. Sova, 19, William "Richie" Mays Jr., 20, and Dawson Brown, 20, were found dead in a travel trailer on July 17. Police said the friends were exposed to emissions from a portable generator that was too close to their camper at a campground in rural Lenawee County. Two other young men remain hospitalized. Mays' mother, Amy Satterthwaite, recalled how she held her son's hand the previous night during Combs' appearance at the Faster Horses Festival, a weekend show at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. "That was the last time we were with our boys," Satterthwaite said. Combs had no comment about the donation, spokeswoman Asha Goodman told MLive.com.