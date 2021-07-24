Sections
by The Associated Press | July 24, 2021 at 9:53 p.m.

Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Preempted by coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; former Surgeon General Jerome Adams; Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Mo. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Govs. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., and Kate Brown, D-Ore. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

