Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Juana Alvarado-Tapia, 50, of 705 Andy St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Alvarado-Tapia was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Blake McLaughlin, 39, of 5815 Montpilier Place in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. McLaughlin was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,00 bond.

• Christian Ostrander, 28,of 12916 Sharp Springs Road in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Ostrander was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.