NWA Sports Briefs

PROFESSIONAL GOLF

NW Arkansas Championship tickets on sale

Tickets for the 15th NW Arkansas LPGA Championship, scheduled for Sept. 20-26, are on sale now as fans will be able to return to Pinnacle Country Club this year.

Last year the tournament was held without fans under covid-19 protocols. Tickets will be $10 per day or $17 for a weekly ticket. Fans under the age of 17 are admitted free along with military members, first responders and their families.

It was also announced that BITE NW Arkansas will return this year. The food festival will be held at Pinnacle Country Club.

JUNIOR GOLF

Bella Vista to host Accenture championship

The Accenture NW Arkansas Junior championship will be held Sept. 3-6 in Bella Vista.

A qualifier for the 54-hole American Junior Golf Association event will take place at the course on Sept. 2.

The event is the third and final AJGA tournament in Arkansas in 2021. The event will bring 78 of the top male and female junior golfers from around the country to the Bella Vista area. AJGA Open tournaments make up the largest part of the AJGA schedule. All members may submit tournament applications to Open tournaments. All AJGA Open tournaments are filled using the AJGA's Performance Based Entry system.

For more information about this event, visit the tournament website or ajga.org.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arkansas-Fort Smith men sign transfers

The University of Arkansas Fort Smith men's basketball team has signed two transfers for the coming season.

Lions coach Jim Boone signed guards Cameron Bush and Courtney Murrell. Murrell transfers to UAFS from Coker College, where he averaged 7.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game with seven starts. Bush comes to UAFS from Hill College, where he played two seasons. He was a two-time All-Conference honoree and averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season. He averaged 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 2019-20.

The team has also released its schedule for the 2021-22 season with features 28 games. The schedule includes 16 Lone Star Conference games.

The season tips off Nov. 13-14 in Denver as the Lions take part in the Lone Star/Rocky Mountain Challenge. UAFS will then host six of its next seven games at the Stubblefield Center, beginning with the home opener Nov. 18 against University of the Ozarks.

UAFS names McAdams new women's coach

The University of Arkansas Fort Smith has named Ryan McAdams as the new coach of the women's basketball team.

McAdams comes to UAFS from New Mexico State, where he was an assistant women's basketball coach for the past four seasons.

McAdams helped guide the Aggies to the 2019 Western Athletic Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. NMSU also won the regular-season conference championship in 2018 and advanced to the WNIT.

Prior to New Mexico State, McAdams served as the head women's basketball coach at Eastern Arizona College for seven seasons. There he accumulated an overall record of 137-82 with a 103-50 mark in conference play.

The Gila Monsters had their best season in 2014-15 under McAdams, as the team finished 27-5 and 20-2 in conference for the best record in the program's 37-year history.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UAFS releases schedule for upcoming season

The University of Arkansas Fort Smith volleyball has announced its 2021 schedule, with the Lady Lions set to play 28 matches this fall.

UAFS will open the season with a pair of tournaments beginning Sept. 3 before starting Lone Star Conference play Sept. 17.

The first tournament on the schedule is the Lady Buff Volleyball Classic before heading east to Valdosta, Ga, for the Valdosta State Fall Tournament. From there, UAFS travels to Lubbock Christian Sept. 17 for its Lone Star Conference opener.

The Lady Lions host their home-opener Sept. 24 against Dallas Baptist at the Stubblefield Center. Texas Woman's University will be the home matchup on Sept. 25.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette Press Services