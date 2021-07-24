GOLF

Lee6 ties majors record

Jeongeun Lee6 tied the golf majors record for the lowest round ever when she carded a 10-under 61 at the Evian Championship in Evian-Les-Baines, France, on Friday. Her bogey-free second round equaled countrywoman Hyo Joo Kim, who shot the lowest score by a female or male in a major in the first round in 2014 also at the picturesque Evian Resort on the shore of Lake Geneva. Lee6's 36-hole score of 127 was also the lowest total in a women's or men's major, beating the 128 by Brooks Koepka at the 2019 U.S. PGA Championship. After her 10 birdies in the second round, Lee6 led at 15 under, three shots clear of Thai players Pajaree Anannarukarn -- the co-overnight leader -- and Ariya Jutanugarn, who carded an 8-under 63. She made four consecutive birdies on holes 6-9, including a chip from the greenside rough on No. 8. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi fired a 74 on Friday and is at even-par 142 at the halfway point. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) shot a 78 on Friday and missed the cut with a 7-over 149.

Hadwin gets going in 3M

Adam Hadwin missed the weekend cuts in his last three tournaments, continuing a disappointing stretch as he dropped to 120th in the FedEx Cup standings. The 33-year-old Canadian has put himself in position to get back in contention for the playoffs with a strong run at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn. Hadwin shot a 6-under 65 on Friday for a share of the lead with Ryan Armour at 10-under 132. Armour shot 65. Hadwin and Armour were two of few players in the afternoon to go low as wind started to play a role after a hot and humid morning with heat indexes reaching 100 degrees. Bo Hoag (66), Chez Reavie (67), Jhonatton Vegas (69) and Roger Sloan (69) were a shot back. All four played in the morning.

Clarke on top in England

Darren Clarke isn't getting ahead of himself after two good rounds at the Senior British Open in Sunningdale, England. The Northern Irishman shot a 3-under 67 on Friday after posting an opening 65 and holds a one-shot lead after 36 holes. Clarke won the British Open in 2011 at Royal St. George's and could become just the fourth player to win both tournaments. Clarke is at 8-under 132 in the final senior major championship of the year. Jerry Kelly (66) was a stroke back with defending champion Bernhard Langer (67). The 63-year-old Langer, who eagled the first hole, won in 2019 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for his fourth victory in the event. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. After a 75 on Thursday, Glen Day (Little Rock) rebounded with a 65 on Friday, giving him an even-par 140 at the halfway point. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 69 on Friday and is at 3-over 143. Clark Dennis (Razorbacks) shot a 73 on Friday and made the cut by a stroke at 5-over 145.

Two share Korn Ferry lead

Alex Kang fired a 7-under 65 on Friday to grab a share of the Korn Ferry Tour's Price Cutter Charity Classic lead in Springfield, Mo. Roberto Diaz, who turned in a 5-under 67, is tied with Kang at 13-under 131 at the halfway point at the Highland Springs Country Club. Four golfers are one shot back of the leaders. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot a 67 on Friday and is at 8-under 136. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) is at 6-under 138 after a 72 on Friday. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 69 on Friday but missed the cut with a 4-under 140. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) finished at 141 and Rob Hudson (Fayetteville) at 147.

FOOTBALL

Vikings assistant on hold

The Minnesota Vikings begin training camp next week, and it appears unlikely offensive line coach Rick Dennison will be on the field with players. The team is in discussions with Dennison about the covid-19 protocols, according to a statement released Friday in response to an ESPN report that said Dennison was off the staff after he refused to get vaccinated. That move had not been made as of Friday afternoon, according to a league source. Even if Dennison were to get vaccinated soon, the process can take up to six weeks to be fully inoculated, meaning he could not participate in training camp with players. Vaccination is required for all NFL front office members, coaches, scouts and equipment managers who interact directly with players. Without a religious or medical exemption, nonvaccinated coaches lose Tier 1 status in the NFL's protocols, which bars them from the field and team meeting rooms. Dennison does not have such an exemption, the team said.

Dolphins sign 2 to 1-year deals

Cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc signed a one-year contract Friday with the Miami Dolphins, who added depth to their secondary with the status of All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard in question. Howard was a no-show at mandatory minicamp, wants to renegotiate the contract he reworked two years ago and might hold out when training camp starts next week. LeBlanc, a five-year veteran with 16 career starts, played mostly as a reserve the past two seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles. He has also played for Detroit and Chicago. Linebacker Shaquem Griffin also signed a one-year deal. He excelled on special teams the past three seasons for Seattle.

HOCKEY

Sabres make Power No. 1 pick

The Buffalo Sabres selected University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the first pick in the NHL Draft on Friday night. And Wolverines went first and second, with the expansion Seattle Kraken selecting center Matthew Bernier. It marks only the third time, and first since 1969, in which teammates went with the first two selections. On a day the Sabres traded Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers, General Manager Kevyn Adams continued his offseason bid to overhaul a struggling franchise by choosing the stalwart defenseman's heir apparent. Power is listed at 6-6 and 213 pounds and was the NHL's Central Scouting Bureau's top-ranked North American prospect. After scoring three goals and adding 13 assists in 26 games during his freshman season at Michigan, the 18-year-old Power cemented his draft stock by helping Canada win the world hockey championships. From Mississauga, Ontario, Power is leaning toward returning to school for his sophomore season, something Adams has said would not play a factor into his selection. Power was the third player drafted first directly out of college, joining Michigan State forward Joe Murphy in 1986 and Boston University goalie Rick DiPietro in 2000. And he became the 16th defenseman to go No. 1 since 1970, and first since the Sabres chose Rasmus Dahlin at No. 1 in 2018.

BASEBALL

Mets trade for lefty Hill

The pitching-thin New York Mets on Friday acquired left-hander Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays got right-hander Tommy Hunter and minor-league catcher Matt Dyer in return. The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays. New York started the day with a four-game division lead over Philadelphia and Atlanta despite a banged-up rotation. Ace Jacob deGrom and starter David Peterson are on the injured list. Starters Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco haven't pitched this year while recovering from injuries.

TENNIS

Ruse again in WTA semifinals

Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania reached her second consecutive WTA semifinals as a qualifier at the Palermo Ladies Open on Friday. Ruse came out of qualifying two weeks ago at the Hamburg European Open and won her maiden WTA title. She cracked the top 150 for the first time. She's a qualifier again in Palermo, and made the last four after beating Lucia Bronzetti of Italy 6-4, 7-5. She faces sixth-seeded Oceane Dodin of France on Saturday. Dodin double-faulted 16 times and still overcame Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4.