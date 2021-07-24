100 years ago

July 24, 1921

FORT SMITH -- Judge Youmans of the United States District Court early tonight issued an order suspending operation of the Missouri and North Arkansas railroad at midnight on July 31, and authorized J. C. Murray, receiver, to borrow $60,000 with which to meet the road's payroll and fuel bill up to the time of suspension. Petition for the discontinuance of the road was presented by Sam Rowland of Harrison, attorney for the railroad, and Mr. Murray, who spent the greater part of the day in conference with Judge Youmans.

50 years ago

July 24, 1971

• A device that continuously measures and records the amount of air pollution caused by motor vehicles has been placed in operation at the intersection of University and Asher Avenues, the state Department of Pollution Control and Ecology announced Friday. John Mitchell, a chemist for the Department, formerly the state Pollution Control Commission, said the location was chosen because it was the most heavily traveled intersection in Arkansas. The amount of hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide in the air is recorded by a needle that rides on a continuously turning graph, known as a strip chart recorder.

25 years ago

July 24, 1996

GREERS FERRY -- The Community Water System of Greers Ferry Lake has obtained approval from the state Department of Health to begin supplying drinking water to Quitman, Guy, Greenbrier, and Wooster. The communities, all south of the lake, will begin receiving water by manual operation until automatic control work is completed, according to a news release from Greg Smith, the system's general manager. Initially, customers may see air in the water, causing it to appear milky. However, Smith said, the water is safe and the problem will dissipate as air is purged from the line and the systems operate under automatic control. For some communities, the water may be softer than well water. The change in chemistry may result in reddish to tan-colored water as the mains and household pipes are cleaned by the softer water. This is also not a safety concern, Smith said.

10 years ago

July 24, 2011

• Julian VanLandingham perched on a bench in Two Rivers Park, taking gulps of water before biking toward the park's new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians. The Two Rivers Park Bridge opened up to the public Saturday at 7 a.m. It is the newest connection of 17 miles of trails in Little Rock and North Little Rock, and is one of four pedestrian bridges along the Arkansas River Trail, including the Clinton Presidential Park Bridge that is to open later this summer. More than 200 people stood in line, waiting for access at 6 a.m., said Pulaski County Judge Buddy Villines. He estimated that up to 1,000 people had used the pedestrian bridge within four hours after it opened.