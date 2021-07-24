Redfield woman's death investigated

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of Brandy Cox, 44, of Redfield. Cox's body was discovered about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday along Arkansas 365.

Special Agents of the State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been assigned to the case.

Initial findings at this juncture in the investigation lead agents to believe Cox exited a moving vehicle traveling south, near a location identified as north of Redfield.

Cox's body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory, where the manner and cause of her death is being determined.