Rollover accident kills Harriet man

A Harriet man died Thursday night when his truck overturned, tossing him from the vehicle, troopers said.

Carl Leonard Parton, 29, was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 east on Arkansas 14, west of Harriet, when the crash happened around 11:30 p.m., according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said Parton's truck left the road on the right, overturned and struck a tree, throwing him from the vehicle and he was killed.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the wreck as partly cloudy and dark.

An accident earlier this week killed a Springdale woman.

Noeha Ipo Bation, 33, was driving north on Old Wire Road in Springdale early Sunday when she veered into the other lane, according to a report from the state police.

She overcorrected to avoid oncoming traffic and lost control, according to the report. Bation's car went into the ditch on the east side of the road and hit a concrete culvert before overturning in the ditch.

Rain was falling and the road was wet at the time of the accident, the report said.