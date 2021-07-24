BASEBALL

El Dorado beats defending state champs

A five-run first inning gave El Dorado a big enough cushion to knock off defending champion Fort Smith 12-8 on Friday in the first round of the AAA American Legion state tournament at Bear Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.

El Dorado (25-8-1), which will take on Batesville today at 10 a.m., surrendered a pair of runs in the top of the opening frame before scoring seven times over the next two innings to take control. The Oilers led 11-4 in the bottom of the fourth, but the Sportsmen pushed across four of the game's final five runs, including three in the final inning.

Baylor Brumley picked up the victory for El Dorado after giving up 8 hits and striking out 3 in 6 innings. Tanner McLelland had three hits while Jacob Eubanks and Hunter Lawrence each had two for the Oilers. Eubanks also crushed a home run in the sixth inning for El Dorado.

In other first-round games, Sheridan overcame a four-run deficit to beat Bryant 7-6, Russellville shut out Paragould 10-0 and Cabot rolled past Mountain Home 8-1. Russellville, last year's runner-up, will face Texarkana at 12:30 p.m. in the winner's bracket while Bryant will play Paragould at 3 p.m. and Fort Smith will square off against Mountain Home at 5:30 p.m. in the loser's bracket.

-- Erick Taylor

PROFESSIONAL GOLF

NW Arkansas Championship tickets on sale

Tickets for the 15th NW Arkansas LPGA Championship, scheduled for Sept. 20-26, are on sale now as fans will be able to return to Pinnacle Country Club this year.

Last year the tournament was held without fans under covid-19 protocols. Tickets will be $10 per day or $17 for a weekly ticket. Fans under the age of 17 are admitted free along with military members, first responders and their families.

It was also announced that BITE NW Arkansas will return this year. The food festival will be held at Pinnacle Country Club.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAFS names McAdams new women's coach

The University of Arkansas Fort Smith has named Ryan McAdams as the new coach of the women's basketball team.

McAdams comes to UAFS from New Mexico State, where he was an assistant women's basketball coach for the past four seasons.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services