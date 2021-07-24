Sections
Super Quiz: Business

Today at 1:33 a.m.

  1. This word precedes the mascot named Green Giant.

  2. Gerber produces food for --------.

  3. The name of this convenience store used to reflect its business hours.

  4. A Sherwin-Williams sign reads "Cover the Earth." With what?

  5. This company's slogan is "Good to the last drop."

  6. What does IPO mean?

  7. What geographic symbol is used to advertise Prudential Financial?

  8. Barbie is the figurehead of this company's brand of dolls.

  9. Its name is often abbreviated to D&B.

ANSWERS:

  1. Jolly

  2. Babies (infants)

  3. 7-Eleven

  4. Paint

  5. Maxwell House

  6. Initial public offering

  7. The Rock of Gibraltar

  8. Mattel

  9. Dun & Bradstreet

