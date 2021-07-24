Three Fort Smith residents head back to prison over firearm possession

FORT SMITH -- Three people were sentenced to a total of more than 38 years in federal prison on charges of being felons in possession of firearms.

Charlene M. Elmore, 26; Frankie Leon Hunter, 29; and Jeremy Robinson, 29, all of Fort Smith, were sentenced by Judge P.K. Homes III in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith, according to a news release from U.S. attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas.

Members of the 12th and 21th Judicial District Drug Task Force were told in November Elmore and Hunter had numerous firearms suspected to be stolen. Both were parolees. Elmore was also wanted under an warrant for absconding from parole supervision.

Task force members went to Elmore's and Hunter's home Nov. 9. Robinson, also a parolee, was living at the home, too. Officers had parole search waivers on file for the three. They found 18 firearms, six reported stolen from Roland, Okla.

Elmore was sentenced to 92 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Hunter was sentenced to 192 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, and Robinson was sentenced to 180 months of prison followed by five years of supervised release.

