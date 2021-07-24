Tickets fly, but so do speeders

Dear Mahatma: Taking Interstate 430 from Arkansas 10, I was passed by 35 vehicles going in excess of 65 mph. I guess the [Arkansas State Police] doesn't care. On city streets people are blatantly running red lights and stop signs, and of course speeding. Why can't the police do anything about these problems? Maybe they don't want to go to court? -- Concerned driver

Dear Driver: Just the other day, we were driving from Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood to home turf in North Little Rock. In a 20-minute drive we saw several red-light runners, one goober turn left from a right lane, and a nutjob do a u-turn on Cantrell Road in the Riverdale area.

These are behaviors up with which we shall not put! Although we must, because about 2 million Arkansans have driver's licenses, and there aren't near enough certified police officers to keep them from driving amok.

The Arkansas State Police demur with your hypothesis, by the way. The agency's venerable spokesman, Bill Sadler, offered a number. Later, we'll add more numbers from the Department of Finance and Administration.

First let's address court appearances.

Police don't have a choice about appearing in court. A violator may plead innocent, after which the court clerk issues paperwork advising the ticketing officer to appear for trial. Failure to appear may result in discipline or court sanction.

Neither are troopers sitting on their hands. From Jan. 1 to May 31 of this year, troopers in Troop A -- Pulaski, Saline, Lonoke and Faulkner counties -- gave out 2,236 speeding tickets. The Interstate 430 bridge and drag strip is, of course, in Troop A's jurisdiction.

Sadler also told us something we didn't know. Although we should, given the nature of our job, on which we are apparently sleeping. That is, Arkansas is one of five states that have partnered this year to address the covid-19 speeding phenomenon. The Arkansas State Police, Iowa State Patrol, Kansas Highway Patrol, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Nebraska State Patrol have all reported a substantial increase in speeding drivers during the pandemic.

The message: Slow down.

This being 2021, there's a YouTube video in which troopers from the five states urge people to obey speed limits. They all look cheerful and sound friendly. Charming they were, but wisdom compels attention.

Now to the finance department data. In the second quarter of this year, police agencies all across Arkansas issued 19,763 citations for speeding; 8,133 for driving on a suspended license; 5,596 for failure to maintain liability insurance; 3,674 for driving without a valid license; and 3,391 for not using a seat belt.

That's 40,557 tickets for only five specific violations.

Enough? We're guessing more than enough for the recipients.

Police can't be everywhere at all times. That would be Cuba. Drivers have a responsibility to watch out for the other guy.

Heads up, people: The other guy is a maniac.

Fjfellone@gmail.com