OPINION | LET'S TALK: 3 women of harem buy a bus

It's a truly amazing-in-a-good-way story during a time when anger so easily erupts into violence; when people are fighting and killing each other in disputes over wearing a bleeping mask.

It's a scenario whose mildest result, under ordinary circumstances, might have been a massive cat fight on "The Jerry Springer Show."

It's a tale that takes to a new level that wonderfully idealistic song sung by Barney, the purple dinosaur ... "I love you/You love me/We're a happy family/With a great big hug/And a kiss from me to you/Won't you say you love me too?" It also answers the question asked by the late Rodney King, whose beating at the hands of Los Angeles cops set off riots when those cops were acquitted in 1992:

"People, I just want to say, you know, can we all get along? Can we get along?"

You may have seen the story of the three young women who went above and beyond to get along.

Bekah King, Abi Roberts and Morgan Tabor, ranging in age from 18 to 21 and hailing from Boise, Idaho (Tabor and King) and Salt Lake City (Roberts) dated the same cheating man at the same time. Matter of fact, they were three of six women the dude was seeing.

"Following their discovery, rather than succumbing to their sadness, the three young women said they dumped him, saved up money, purchased a school bus and spent over two months renovating it," goes one of the stories on the women, written by Alaa Elassar of CNN and updated July 19.

I might have written, "Rather than succumbing to their anger and getting into a giant brawl, on or off-camera — or worse, carrying out a scenario that surely would have ended up on NBC's 'Dateline' ... "

Anyway, yep, the women went in together on a three-decade-old bus, fixed it up, named it the BAM bus to reflect the initials of their first names, and took to the road.

The women discovered their boyfriend's philandering in December 2020; according to the story, Tabor, who'd envisioned marrying the guy, got suspicious first. An investigation of her fellow's social media presence revealed that he wasn't, ahem, just her fellow.

Devastated, she contacted the other girlfriend (not one of the road-trip girls but good buds with them) and together they did more investigating, turning up Roberts, who was also devastated when they contacted her and told her what was going on. The gals all dumped him and, together, kept digging and found they were part of the man's sextet harem — a harem that also included King, to whom they also reached out.

Bro-man just didn't get it, according to the CNN story. "Two hours after they confronted him and he promised to never talk to another woman again and said he was a changed man, he reached out to me and asked to hang out," King is quoted.

Anyhoo, the women stayed in contact and King, Roberts, and Tabor found themselves bonding enough to realize they all just happened to have a common daydream about cruising the country in a bus. The one they bought, they spent months fixing up; by June 25 it was ready, and the ladies had washed that man right out of their hair, as the song goes. Their road trip, which began in Idaho, included Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming; Yellowstone National Park and Bozeman, Mont. They've had a blast, supported by remote work and Venmo donations and are thinking about extending the trip past their November deadline to return home.

Note that these women didn't just decide to take off on a girls' trip, a la the 2017 movie starring Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall — and their activities haven't been nearly as drama-filled. There was plenty of time for hidden resentments to come forth as these Generation Z-ers pooled their money and painstakingly fixed up this bus.

Before all that, there was plenty of opportunity for shoutings and screamings and cursings and hair-pullings, or worse, as they blamed one another instead of blaming the man. Worse, one of them could have killed the guy. Or they could have whacked him together. Instead, these Sister Girlfriends decided to act like ... sisters.

It's enough to make this tail-end baby boomer hang her head at the thought of any unkind words she may have ever muttered against any members of succeeding generations.

I hope these young ladies continue to grow in their friendship. I sure hope they inspire others, and not just multiple girlfriends of the same guy, to "beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruninghooks," as the Good Book mentions ... and "study war no more," as the old spiritual, "Down by the Riverside," puts it.

What about it, you politically polarized, you mask warriors, you race-haters and such?

Can we all get along? Can we get along?

Email: hwilliams@adgnewsroom.com