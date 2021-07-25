A Victorian gathering

The Samuel B. Kirby House was the inaugural site for the Quapaw Quarter Association's 5H Club meeting July 9 -- the H's standing for History, Happy Hour and Heavy Hors d'oeuvres.

The highlight of the event was viewing an enormous painting, "Kirby Boys Fishing in Fouche Creek" by artist Edwin D. Betts. Homeowner Tony Curtis told guests the painting was found rolled up in the California attic of a descendant of the Kirby family. It was the second-place winner of the 1893 Chicago World's Fair.

Curtis has spent decades restoring his Victorian-era house at 1221 S. Louisiana St. to its former glory. He has found old photographs of former residents, which he sent to China to have painted as portraits. They hang in many rooms and stairwells of his three-story mansion.

The home is filled with Victorian-era furniture befitting the time frame of the construction of the house.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal