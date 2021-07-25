Airport banks on virus funds

TEXARKANA -- After approving a $1,427,775 million annual budget to maintain and operate the Texarkana Regional Airport through calendar year 2022, Airport Authority Board members approved Thursday sending a copy of it to each side of the city.

With an anticipated revenue income forecast to be about $957,970 for next year, board members are asking the Twin Cities to collectively contribute $469,805 to make up the projected shortfall.

Of this amount, Texarkana, Texas' share will be about $258,392, while Texarkana, Arkansas' portion will be about $211,412.These portions are based on each city's separate population.

Texarkana Regional Airport Executive Aviation Director Paul Mehrlich said covid-19 federal revenue stimulus sources of funding, which can be used to meet annual airport staff payroll, will cover the $650,000 needed for salaries next year.

These federal sources include money from the covid-19 American Rescue Fund Act and the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant fund. With payroll covered substantially, Mehrlich said the federal funds can help offset other revenue streams, such as airport owned property rental.

Presently, the airport still has some rental homes now being leased, which use to house U.S. Air Force personnel when the airport served as a radar station.

The airport also plans to continue to rent its original Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting station to the Arkansas-side's police department for about $34,000 annually as a substation off U.S 67.

Airport officials also plan to rent out the Air Frame and Power Plant School previously operated by Southern Arkansas University. The college plans to vacate the building next month, which has about 22,365 square feet of space that the airport could rent for other use.