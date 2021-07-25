Angels' lefty comes within two outs of no-hitter

MINNEAPOLIS -- Patrick Sandoval knew history was within his grasp. The young Los Angeles Angels left-hander looked up at the scoreboard after every inning to confirm his work: no hits allowed.

His teammates also let him know what was at stake, by staying as far away from him as possible in the dugout.

In charge the whole way, Sandoval had his no-hit bid broken up with one out in the ninth inning on a soft double by rookie Brent Rooker as the Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 Saturday night.

"All of a sudden, I got shunned," Sandoval said. "After the seventh, I came in and I was like, 'Everyone is really far away from me.' "

Sandoval, a 24-year-old who began the game with a 3-13 career record, struck out a career-high 13. He was vying for the 12th no-hitter in Angels history -- Nolan Ryan threw four of his record seven no-hitters for them.

There have already been seven no-hitters in the majors this season. The big-league record of eight was set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was permitted.

The Twins hadn't come close to a hit until Rooker, who fanned his first three times up, flared an opposite-field fly that fell just inside the line in right.

Sandoval (3-4) smiled after the ball fell, retired the next batter and then was pulled after 108 pitches. He walked one and hit two.

ASTROS 4, RANGERS 1 Framber Valdez and the Houston bullpen took a no-hit try into the eighth inning and the Astros sent Texas to its season-worst 11th consecutive loss. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a leadoff single against reliever Ryne Stanek (Arkansas Razorbacks) in the eighth. Center fielder Myles Straw sprinted in and made a diving attempt to catch the ball, but it bounced just in front of his glove.

ROYALS 9, TIGERS 6 Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana hit three-run home runs in Kansas City's victory over Detroit.

YANKEES 4, RED SOX 3 Rougned Odor's two-run double highlighted a four-run rally in the eighth inning after his two errors helped Boston build an early lead, and New York beat the Red Sox.

RAYS 8, INDIANS 2 Austin Meadows hit a pair of two-run home runs, Ji-Man Choi had three RBI and Tampa Bay beat Cleveland, extending its winning streak over the Indians to 11 games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 5, CARDINALS 3 Jesse Winker homered, doubled and drove in four runs, Luis Castillo pitched seven effective innings and Cincinnati beat St. Louis.

BRAVES 15, PHILLIES 3 Atlanta used the long ball in a big way as Freddie Freeman, Abraham Almonte, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Joc Peterson all homered to lead the Braves past Philadelphia.

MARLINS 3, PADRES 2 Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his NL-leading 30th home run for an early lead but Miami rallied late and defeated San Diego.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, CUBS 2 Daulton Varsho homered in his third consecutive game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh inning, leading Arizona past Chicago.

DODGERS 1, ROCKIES 0 Austin Barnes homered early, Kenley Jansen preserved the lead late and Los Angeles snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Colorado.

PIRATES 10, GIANTS 2 Gregory Polanco and Kevin Newman each drove in three runs as Pittsburgh defeated San Francisco.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 10, METS 3 Teoscar Hernandez hit two of Toronto's five home runs and the Blue Jays beat New York to stop a three-game losing streak.

BREWERS 6, WHITE SOX 1 Rowdy Tellez hit his first two home runs as a Brewer, Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings and Milwaukee beat Chicago.

ORIOLES 5, NATIONALS 3 Matt Harvey allowed one hit in six scoreless innings and Baltimore held on to beat Washington.

New York Yankees' Jameson Taillon pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres hits an RBI-single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New York Yankees' Rougned Odor (12) celebrates after scoring on an RBI-single by Gleyber Torres during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New York Yankees' Estevan Florial, right, scores on an RBI-single by Brett Gardner as Boston Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki, left, waits for the throw during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez scores on a double by Kevin Plawecki as New York Yankees' Rob Brantly, left, looks for a throw during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Retired soccer player and Olympic gold medal champion Kristine Lilly waves to the crowd before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)