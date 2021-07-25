Bankruptcy Watch

AMITY Christina and Gary A. Bean II., 1403 Ark. 84 East, July 16, 2021, Chapter 13.

ATKINS Ethel Renea Craig, 8963 U.S. 64, July 16, 2021, Chapter 7.

BATESVILLE Joyce A. Long, 10 Caney Creek Road, July 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

BEEBE Nichalos Lawerence Smith, 606 Sandy Drive, July 14, 2021, Chapter 7.

BELLA VISTA Raymond Robert and Judy Ann Mumenthaler, 8 Mindy Lane, July 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

BENTON Cody David Jeffcoat, 725 W. Saline Circle, July 16, 2021, Chapter 7.

Kelly R. McElhaney (fka Kelly R. Carter, Kelly R. Pelton), 2683 Johnson Lane, July 16, 2021, Chapter 7.

Kenneth M. Lattimore, 3097 Abbey Cove, July 15, 2021, Chapter 13.

BENTONVILLE Alonzo Williams II., 2200 Northwest Maple Glen Road, July 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

Arteria M. Bounds, 400 S.E. Ranger Blvd., Apt. 105, July 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

BETHEL HEIGHTS Olga Naranjo (aka Olga Castillo), 4346 N. Oak St., July 18, 2021, Chapter 7.

BLYTHEVILLE Brittaney Nicole Fonda, 801 N. Second St., Apt. H53, July 15, 2021, Chapter 7.

BOONEVILLE Melissa Roberta Pinkard, 61 Laken Lane, July 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

BRINKLEY Muhammad F. Zameer (dba Tristate Contracting of Brinkley, LLC), 615 W. Sixth St., Apt. A14, July 14, 2021, Chapter 7.

CABOT Caryl Ann Hicks, 19 Station Circle, Apt. 3, July 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

James A. Downing, 3001 W. Main St., Apt. 1823, July 14, 2021, Chapter 7.

CAMDEN Natasha Kelly, 1012 Elm St., July 16, 2021, Chapter 7.

Rashel L. Williams (fka Rashel Williams-Belt, Rashel Wiliams-Harvey), 212 Parker Ave., July 15, 2021, Chapter 7.

CAVE CITY Bladen and Jordan Croslin, 601 Matlock Road, July 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

Michael Taylor and Amy Collins, 707 Woodland Drive, July 16, 2021, Chapter 7.

COLT Beverly G. Bynum, 1305 County Road 267, July 15, 2021, Chapter 7.

CONWAY Eric Flynn Horton, 1325 Marissa St., July 15, 2021, Chapter 7.

DARDANELLE Justin T. Branson, 406 N. Front St., July 16, 2021, Chapter 13.

DERMOTT LaRanda C. Powell, P.O. Box 266, July 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

EL DORADO Damion LaRon and Vitina LaJoyce Ganter, P.O. Box 10921, July 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

Melinda K. Thurlkill, 411 W. Cedar St. Apt. 6, July 15, 2021, Chapter 7.

FARMINGTON Jason Roy and Sarah Ann Henry, P.O. Box 291, July 17, 2021, Chapter 7.

Karen Whitfield, 76 Wilson St., July 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

FAYETTEVILLE Christine Dumont, 516 N. Mission Blvd., July 14, 2021, Chapter 13.

Stephen Bruce and Ann Marie Haile, 3379 Ika Lane, July 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

FOREMAN Raymond E. Smith, P.O. Box 21, July 14, 2021, Chapter 7.

FORT SMITH Craig A. Morris, 7900 S. 24th, July 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

Douglas Gonzalo Martinez (dba Doug's Flooring; aka Douglas Gonzalo Martinez Alvarenga), 5510 Cross Lane, July 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

GILLHAM Gary D. James, 385 Mineral Road, July 16, 2021, Chapter 7.

GREENWOOD Amanda Birge (fka Amanda Dutton), 1000 Excelsior Road, July 14, 2021, Chapter 7.

HAMBURG Kenneth Allen and Amy D'Ann Bowden, 161 Ark. 337, July 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

HEBER SPRINGS Tina S. Scott, 200 Mud Cat Road, July 14, 2021, Chapter 7.

HELENA-WEST HELENA Kristy L. Hart, 1169 U.S. 49, July 14, 2021, Chapter 13.

HENSLEY Reginald Sherman, 6819 E. Sardis Road, July 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

HINDSVILLE Mac Douglas Beeler, 34433 Ark. 295, July 18, 2021, Chapter 7.

HOPE Patricia Ann Armstrong (aka Patricia Jones), 703 E. Short Sixth St., July 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

HOT SPRINGS Barry J. Murphy, 255 Leatherwood Loop, July 16, 2021, Chapter 13.

Devin Mitchell Ellison, 158 Count Fleet Lane, July 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

Julie L. Hamilton, 1870 E. Grand, No. 36, July 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

HUMPHREY Sherry Robinson, 801 Ditch Bank Ave., P.O. Box 53, July 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

JACKSONVILLE Michael A. Beasley, 6110 Peters Road, July 15, 2021, Chapter 7.

JASPER Jesse Gaylen Puddu, County Road 72, P.O. Box 294, July 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

JUDSONIA David D. Woods, 1000 S. Fourth St., Apt. 5, July 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

Kenneth W. Stephens, 1012 Maple Drive, July 16, 2021, Chapter 7.

LITTLE ROCK Alexis Gilbert, 9300 Treasure Hill Road, Apt. 1502, July 17, 2021, Chapter 13.

Barbara Marvel (fka Barbara Warrick, Barbara Reichard), 21617 N. Mill Road, July 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

Curtis H. Brown II., 4710 Sam Peck Road, Apt. 1024, July 14, 2021, Chapter 7.

D'Marcus Johnson, 5917 Fourche Dam Pike, July 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

Daren W. Carter Sr., 19 Par Drive, Apt. 5, July 15, 2021, Chapter 7.

Gary D. Kimble, 6401 Garrison Road, July 14, 2021, Chapter 13.

HTWO Beverage Company, LLC, 1544 Avilla Vincintage Road, July 15, 2021, Chapter 7.

James Weston, 8512 Dreher Lane, July 14, 2021, Chapter 13.

Lamika Killingsworth, 11902 Shawnee Forest Drive, July 15, 2021, Chapter 13.

Marilyn Jeanne Hardy (aka Marilyn Morris), 1901 S. Izard St., July 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

Natavia Shambreeka Fuller, 15509 Capitol Hill Blvd., Apt. 427, July 15, 2021, Chapter 13.

Roderick L. Brown, 2921 Springer Blvd., July 14, 2021, Chapter 13.

LUXORA Jordan Lee and Elsie Elizabeth Thomason, P.O. Box 272, July 15, 2021, Chapter 7.

MALVERN Keith J. and Julie S. Phillips, 121 Lazy Acres Road, July 15, 2021, Chapter 13.

MAUMELLE Gregory and Nanette Pitts, 118 Lucia Lane, July 14, 2021, Chapter 13.

Karen Young, 35 Windsor Drive, No. 35, July 14, 2021, Chapter 7.

MULBERRY Brennon Neal, 541 Alma Ave., July 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

NEW EDINBURG Jason Paul and Tiffany Danielle Shalmy (fka Tiffany Stanfield, Tiffany Kimbrough), 240 Farm to Market, July 15, 2021, Chapter 13.

NEWPORT Bryan Allen Jungers, 2300 Rink Road, July 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Arlisha Johnson (fka Arlisha Smith, Ann Johnson, Ann Smith), 2409 S. Berkley Drive, July 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

Dorkenda R. Moore, 5708 Little Elm Lane, July 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

Jo Ann Campbell, 4764 Ridge Road, Apt. C, July 15, 2021, Chapter 13.

Keonna Harris, 5061 Highcliff Drive, Apt. 12, July 15, 2021, Chapter 13.

Paul Anderson and Alesia Carrol Duffy (fka Alesia Carrol Sewell, Alesia Carrol Johnston), 4410 Ridge Road, July 16, 2021, Chapter 13.

Temetrius O. King, 6404 Pontiac Drive, July 16, 2021, Chapter 7.

OXFORD Rex Alan Ogle, 156 Morgan Road, July 14, 2021, Chapter 7.

OZARK Priscilla Ann Banuelos, 506 N. Second St., July 16, 2021, Chapter 7.

PARAGOULD Bobby D. and Peggy M. Baker, 1776 County Road 632, July 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

Richard Allen Rone, 2900 Case St., No. 2, July 15, 2021, Chapter 7.

PEA RIDGE Tara Jo Corbino (fdba Rusty Hinge), 166 Hays St., July 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

PEARCY William H. Rollins, 1489 S. Harris Road, July 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

PINE BLUFF DeMarcus Cornell Tolbert, 4220 W. Second Ave., July 15, 2021, Chapter 13.

Shandra Clark, 1716 W. Circle Drive, July 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

Shanna D. Parker, 3120 E. Third Ave., July 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

Silvia Arnetta Smith (aka Silva Smith), 1916 E. Seventh Ave., July 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

William Casey Kell, 6901 Whiteville Road, July 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

PLUMERVILLE Darren Patrick Bray Jr., 1095 Ark. 92, July 16, 2021, Chapter 7.

POCAHONTAS Penny Lynne Ballard, 8411 Ark. 115, July 16, 2021, Chapter 7.

PORTIA Raymond Brandon Sr., (aka Ray Brandon), P.O. Box 255, July 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

PRESCOTT Lisa Michele McClure, 203 Kathryn, July 15, 2021, Chapter 7.

RECTOR Thomas Allen Diddle, 1112 Donna St., July 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

ROGERS Charles W. Pearce, 707 S. Chateau Drive, July 14, 2021, Chapter 7.

Hunter Harrison Corbino (fdba Rusty Hinge), 804 Kingswood Drive, July 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

Kaleb R. and Ashley N. Dutton (dba K. & A. Professional Cleaning Services; fka Ashley N. Dorey), 10420 Car Town Road, July 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

Kari Kay Gorton, 2100 W. New Hope Road, Villa 1201, July 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

SEARCY Frank Andrew Kyle Burton (aka Andy Burton), 2314 Nassau Lane, July 16, 2021, Chapter 7.

Marie L. Gardner, 310 S. Elm Terrace, July 15, 2021, Chapter 7.

Samuel E. Pilkington, 301 Craig Drive, July 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

SHERIDAN Candace D. Cummings, 1004 Jones Drive, July 16, 2021, Chapter 7.

SHERWOOD Lillian Milrene Kelly, 8221 Park Ave., July 15, 2021, Chapter 7.

SILOAM SPRINGS Meng Yang, 16788 Robinson Road, July 16, 2021, Chapter 13.

SPRINGDALE Jeromy A. Smith, 3050 McRay Ave., July 14, 2021, Chapter 7.

Kathleen Kay Watts, 1901 West Shady Grove Road, G14, July 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

STRONG Kathy Lynn Shepard, 661 Monument Road, July 14, 2021, Chapter 13.

TEXARKANA Kelly Stuart, 2313 Grand Ave., July 14, 2021, Chapter 13.

TONTITOWN Philip Alan Medina (aka M. & K. Plumbing), P.O. Box 702, July 18, 2021, Chapter 7.

TRUMAN Keri L. Davis, 612 Maple St., Apt. 1, July 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

VAN BUREN Anthony and Mollie Randle Jr., (aka Mollie Osborn), 3115 Roundrock Terrace, P.O. Box 6997, July 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

WARD Chris Nicole DeLoach, 601 Morrison St., July 16, 2021, Chapter 13.

WHITE HALL Vera Robertson, 1103 West St., July 14, 2021, Chapter 13.