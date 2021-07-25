Business news in brief

Baptist Health foot clinic moves

Baptist Health Foot and Ankle Clinic-Fort Smith has moves to 5428 Ellsworth Road. Dr. Spencer Mortensen began seeing patients at the new location July 6. The phone number for the clinic is still (479) 573-7905.

Supply chain webinar set

Arkansas Manufacturing Solutions and the Arkansas District Export Council will sponsor a webinar on supply chain risk management from 1-2 p.m., Aug. 18. The event will provide recommendations on how supply chains are, and should be, adapting in today's new normal. To register go to: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5386189022164186891.

