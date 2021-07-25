Bella Vista Bypass lanes to shut down

Building the Bella Vista Bypass in Bentonville will require various lane closings at the interchange beginning Monday and lasting through mid-August, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close various lanes at the Interstate 49/U.S.71/Arkansas 549 interchange to enable bridge, asphalt pavement, and traffic signal work.

Alternating lane closures also will affect roadways connected with the interchange, including U.S. 71/Walton Boulevard, Arkansas/Bella Vista Bypass, and Interstate 49 ramps during overnight hours through Aug. 13.

The lane closings will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday nights, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday through Thursday nights and 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday nights.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement, the department said.