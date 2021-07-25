Best-sellers
Fiction
THE PAPER PALACE by Miranda Cowley Heller. After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.
FALLING by T.J. Newman. A kidnapper demands that a pilot crash his plane with 144 passengers onboard to save his family.
NINE LIVES by Danielle Steel. After tragedy upsets her stable family life, Maggie must decide if she will take a risk with a thrill seeker.
THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.
MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.
THE PRESIDENT'S DAUGHTER by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.
THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
GOLDEN GIRL by Elin Hilderbrand. A Nantucket novelist gets one final summer to watch what happens from the great beyond.
THE MAIDENS by Alex Michaelides. A therapist suspects a Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University of committing murder.
RAZORBLADE TEARS by S.A. Cosby. Two ex-cons must overcome their prejudices about their sons, who were married to each other, to team up and exact revenge on whoever murdered them.
Nonfiction
HOW I SAVED THE WORLD by Jesse Watters. The Fox News host recounts his career and prescribes ways to defend against what he considers left-wing radicalism.
THIS IS YOUR MIND ON PLANTS by Michael Pollan. A look at arbitrary beliefs surrounding opium, caffeine and mescaline, which are derived from plants.
TREJO by Danny Trejo with Donal Logue. The screen actor describes how his past, which includes heroin addiction and prison time, has informed some of his roles.
KILLING THE MOB by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 10th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century.
UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.
GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
THE BOMBER MAFIA by Malcolm Gladwell. A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.
CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.
WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.
FOX AND I by Catherine Raven. A former national park ranger details her friendship with a wild fox in an isolated part of Montana.
Paperback fiction
PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION by Emily Henry.
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.
THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.
IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.
THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
Paperback nonfiction
THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.
BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
BORN A CRIME by Trevor Noah.
THE BEAUTY IN BREAKING by Michele Harper.
OUTLIERS by Malcolm Gladwell.
Source: The New York Times