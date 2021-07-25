Best-sellers

Fiction

THE PAPER PALACE by Miranda Cowley Heller. After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.

FALLING by T.J. Newman. A kidnapper demands that a pilot crash his plane with 144 passengers onboard to save his family.

NINE LIVES by Danielle Steel. After tragedy upsets her stable family life, Maggie must decide if she will take a risk with a thrill seeker.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

THE PRESIDENT'S DAUGHTER by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

GOLDEN GIRL by Elin Hilderbrand. A Nantucket novelist gets one final summer to watch what happens from the great beyond.

THE MAIDENS by Alex Michaelides. A therapist suspects a Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University of committing murder.