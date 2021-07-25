Birth Announcements

Births
The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
July 14
Joe, II and Tahnya Stewart, Little Rock, daughter.
July 15
David and Angela DeGeus, Hartman, son.
July 16
Clark and Candace Ladisky, Cabot, daughter.
July 17
Timothy and Djuanna Ausbrooks, Little Rock, son.
W. Jake and Autumn McCool, Alexander, son.
July 18
William and Tansil Sandlin, Little Rock, son.
July 19
Michael and Stormi Orrick, Sheridan, daughter.
Zachary and Adesimbo Simonar, Benton, son.
Joseph and Courtney Leonard, Benton, daughter.
July 20
James and Ganelle McBryde, Little Rock, son.