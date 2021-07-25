Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

July 14

Joe, II and Tahnya Stewart, Little Rock, daughter.

July 15

David and Angela DeGeus, Hartman, son.

July 16

Clark and Candace Ladisky, Cabot, daughter.

July 17

Timothy and Djuanna Ausbrooks, Little Rock, son.

W. Jake and Autumn McCool, Alexander, son.

July 18

William and Tansil Sandlin, Little Rock, son.

July 19

Michael and Stormi Orrick, Sheridan, daughter.

Zachary and Adesimbo Simonar, Benton, son.

Joseph and Courtney Leonard, Benton, daughter.

July 20

James and Ganelle McBryde, Little Rock, son.