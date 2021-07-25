Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $150,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Baldwin & Shell Construction Company, 1901 Kellett Road, Little Rock, $3,500,000.

Cline Construction Group, LLC, 100 Wellington Hills, Little Rock, $750,000.

Massey Construction, LLC, 124 N. Filmore St., Little Rock, $678,000.

Bailey Contractors, Inc., 202 S. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $250,000.

Raymond Hickey, 2600 Main St., Little Rock, $220,000.

Cline Construction Group, LLC, 2226 Cottondale Lane U-100 Little Rock, $200,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Blusky Restoration, 2010 Rebsamen Park Road U-101, Little Rock, $1,193,000.

Mark Williams Construction, Inc., 252 River Ridge Pointe, Little Rock, $1,200,000.

Jacob White Construction Company, 5710 S. Country Club Blvd., Little Rock, $525,000.

Silver Development Company, LLC, 146 Chenal Village Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.

Silver Development Company, LLC, 136 Chenal Village Circle, Little Rock, $300,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, 11 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, $225,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, 25 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, $200,000.

RQM Construction, LLC, 7 Pointe Vista Drive, Little Rock, $120,000.