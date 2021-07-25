Business people

MUGS

Pandher

Shields

Tandon

Johnson

Butts

Hayward

Jebaraj

• Tara Pandher has been named a treasury management specialist by Generations Bank in Bentonville. Pandher is a graduate of Allentown Business School formerly of Center Valley, Pa.

• Mickey Belle Shields is the new marketing director of CS Bank. Shields will oversee all aspects of the bank's marketing, advertising, social and digital media, public relations and brand development functions.

• Dr. Anamika Tandon, board certified in internal medicine, has joined Northwest Health Internal Medicine at 2900 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 240A in Bentonville. She received her medical education at Dayanand Medical College in Ludhiana, India, where she earned her MBBS. She then completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Iowa at Iowa City, Iowa. She is accepting new patients.

• Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners of Rogers has announced the promotions of Sarah Johnson to property manager and Jennifer Butts to senior property accountant. Butts will handle all accounting for the Hunt portfolio and train new employees.

• Lindsay Hayward, physician assistant, is now seeing patients at Washington Regional Senior Health Clinic, where she provides primary care services for geriatric patients. She earned a master of science in physician assistant studies from Harding University in Searcy and holds a bachelor of science from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo.

• Mervin Jebaraj, director for the Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business, has been named a director for the National Association for Business Economics Board. The board is a professional association for business economists and those who use economics in the workplace.

