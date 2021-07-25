Chief says AGFC must adapt water policy

Saving the bottomland hardwood forests in the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's green tree reservoirs requires action that could inconvenience duck hunters in the short term, but it will sustain duck hunting for the long term, said Brad Carner, chief of the the AGFC's wildlife management division.

Carner summarized his argument for a new water management regimen on commission-owned wildlife management areas Thursday at the commission's monthly meeting in Little Rock.

Traditionally, the commission has managed about 50,000 acres of green tree reservoirs at 16 wildlife management areas with the objective of holding water for duck hunting. That strategy, exacerbated by retained water in late spring and summer, has irreparably damaged forest health at those areas, according to a forest health assessment that the commission authorized in 2014, Carner said. As a result, nuttall and willow oaks -- which produce small acorns that ducks eat -- are being replaced by overcup oaks, whose acorns are too big for ducks to eat.

"Recurring years of early flooding and late drawdown can increase the physiological stresses on bottomland hardwood tree species in green tree reservoirs and subsequently alter resulting forest structure and species composition, resulting in a more flood tolerant forest composition," Carner said.

About 40% to 42% of desirable tree species are in advanced stages of stress, near death or dead, Carner said.

"In 2016, we said we had major concerns and that we need to be able to communicate this to the public and reconsider how we are managing our green tree reservoirs," Carner said.

One change will be to begin flooding green tree areas no earlier than Nov. 15, Carner said. At Cut Off Creek, Seven Devils and Bois d'Arc WMAs, flooding won't begin until early December.

"These are major changes, but they have been fairly well received by waterfowl hunters," Carner said. "I truly believe there is growing support and recognition for the need for these changes."

Tending to timber damage at Henry Gray Hurricane Lake WMA was part of a $5.7 million budget package that the commission passed Thursday. About $2.8 million will go to renovating the area's South Green Tree Reservoir, where a large amount of bottomland hardwood has been destroyed by chronic inundation by White River floodwaters. Of that amount, $1 million comes from a Ducks Unlimited North American Wetlands Conservation Act grant. Ducks Unlimited and the commission each added a $100,000 contribution.

Another $60,000 will be spent to repair the Payneway Dam at St. Francis Sunken Lands WMA.

• In fisheries business, the commission budgeted $3.27 million to complete renovation of the Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery at Mammoth Spring. The commission earlier approved $3.5 million for the renovation in June for a total cost of $6.7 million. The hatchery produces trout that are stocked in the Spring River and in other trout fisheries within the state. It was damaged in a flood and has been operating around half capacity for many years.

• Also, the commission heard the first reading for a change to several regulations regarding access to certain wildlife management areas by nonresidents who hold non-expiring Lifetime Sportsmans Permits.

Currently, nonresidents who hold Lifetime Sportsmans Permits are limited to 30 days of hunting in specific 10-day blocks on WMAs. The proposed regulation will exempt nonresidents who bought the permits as residents before Sept. 1 from having to purchase a Nonresident Waterfowl Hunting Permit. Lifetime Sportsmans Permits purchased before Sept. 1 will have a special code.

A companion regulation will increase the severity of fraudulently acquiring a Lifetime Sportsmans Permit from a Class III offense to Class IV. A Class III offense charges 18 points to a license along with a fine from $500-$5,000 and up to 90 days imprisonment.

A Class IV offense imposes 30 points and a fine of $750-$7,500 and up to 180 days imprisonment.

• The commission authorized Director Austin Booth to continue an agreement to manage 11,850 acres at the University of Arkansas Pine Tree Experimental Station Wildlife Demonstration Area in Northeast Arkansas. The agreement lasts through the end of 2021, although the AGFC and the UA Division of Agriculture are working to create a long-term partnership to manage the area, which is popular among local sportsmen and women.