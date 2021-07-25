Club news: Christian Women connect

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon July 29 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant. The program will be given by Matt Waller, the University of Arkansas Walton College of Business dean, on the topic of leadership. Live Zoom meetings are still available if you do not feel comfortable coming in person. Email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Women

The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a m. Aug. 11 at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Kelley Carter on "Radiant One." The feature will be The Garden Club. Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. Aug. 6.

This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email djlong45@cox.net.

Friends

The Friends of the Bentonville Library will hold a Back to School Under the Big Top Tent Sale Aug. 5-8 in the library's back yard at 405 S. Main St.

The sale will feature 25,000 children's books. Educators only are invited to shop from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 5. They will receive a 25% discount. FOL members may shop from 4 to 7 p.m. that day.

The sale is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6-7 and noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 8.

All children accompanied by an adult will receive a free book. The FOL proceeds will be donated to the Bentonville Public Library expansion.

Information: Email mlosapio@live.com.

Book club

Every two or three weeks this club of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines this question: How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?

The books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. They read only a chapter or two at a time and provide a synopsis prior to discussions. They share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind.

Information: Jene Porter at (479) 250-8426.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is will host Terry Winschel, longtime staff historian at Vicksburg National Military Park and nationally recognized author, as the guest speaker Aug. 5. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. It is free and open to the public. Winschel's program will be an overview of the Vicksburg Campaign.

Winschel is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of Pennsylvania State University. He retired in 2012 after a 35-year long career with the National Park Service.

Information: CWRT President Dale Phillips at (812) 899-2049 or email at dkp55@ymail.com.

Send Club News to ourtown@nwadg.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday for Sunday publication. Please include a phone number or email address for publication.