Conway notebook

Chamber official earns certification

Lindsay Henderson, chief revenue officer at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, recently earned her certified chamber executive designation from the American Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Chamber President and CEO Brad Lacy, who earned his certified chamber executive designation in 2011, said going through the process is a learning experience and attests to Henderson’s commitment to the chamber profession and to her role as a community leader.

“Lindsay is committed to serving and representing Conway and our chamber members with the highest level of professional integrity,” Lacy said. “She has proven herself as a trusted leader within our organization and community and with this designation has demonstrated her leadership within the chamber industry.” As chief revenue officer for the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, Henderson manages more than $1 million in sales. She began working for the chamber in September 2010 as director of membership services. She was promoted to vice president of member services in January 2012 before becoming chief operating officer in 2013 and then chief revenue officer in 2016.

American Chamber of Commerce Executives is an association based in Alexandria, Va., that has more than 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.

Sheriff’s office set to host blood drive

The Faulkner County sheriff’s office is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The mobile blood collection unit will be parked in the Robinson and Center Church of Christ parking lot at 1505 Robinson Ave. in Conway.

The “Boots and Badges” drive will give away t-shirts and a free ticket to Magic Springs to each donor.

While walk-ins are welcome, registration is encouraged. Donors can call or text

(501) 353-5908 or visit arkbi.org to register.

Two Conway Corp workers promoted

Conway Corp, the city-owned utility provider, recently promoted two of its employees.

Jim Clark, who has been with the company since 2019, was recently promoted from Conway Corp’s human resources specialist to assistant director of the department.

In his new role, Clark will assist the director in organizing, planning, developing and directing the implementation and administration of human resources functions, and carry out policies and procedures relating to all phases of the department’s activities.

Erin Brown, who has been with the company since 2019, was recently promoted from power supply analyst 2 to manager of power supply. In his new role, Brown will oversee the direction of Conway Corp’s power supply efforts and assist the direction of energy efficiency efforts that the company is supporting.

“Erin brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role,” said Bret Carroll, CEO of Conway Corp. “His analytical skills and meticulous planning will serve us well in the future, and I’m looking forward to his leadership in Power Supply.”

College exec gets Fulbright honor

Leigh Lassiter-Counts, the director of career services at Hendrix College and a 2001 graduate, was recently selected as one of 14 U.S. Fulbright Alumni Ambassadors who will spend two years serving as official representatives of the Fulbright Scholar Program.

“We are thrilled for Leigh to share the power a Fulbright award can have on a campus and community as an ambassador,” said Peter Gess, associate provost for engaged learning at Hendrix. “Her work will open doors for many more prospective Fulbright scholars to imagine the possibilities of what a Fulbright Award can do in their lives and careers. And as Leigh benefits from continued involvement with the Fulbright Program, Hendrix students will benefit, too.” In 2016, Lassiter-Counts participated in a two-week International Education Administrator seminar conducted by the Fulbright Commission in Germany.

“My Fulbright experience in Germany was life-changing for me and helped me become more knowledgeable and resourceful in helping Hendrix students to pursue international study, internship, graduate school, and work opportunities,” Lassiter-Counts said. “It only seemed natural to want to give back to the program that gave so much to me. Having the chance to inspire scholars and administrators around the U.S. to participate in Fulbright opportunities is a great honor.”

UCA topping-out set for arts center

The University of Central Arkansas board of trustees and President Houston Davis will host a topping-out ceremony for the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts beginning at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bruce Street and Donaghey Avenue.

Attendees can sign the topping-out beam before remarks and will be treated to a cookout with hot dogs and hamburgers courtesy of Baldwin & Shell Construction Co.

Speakers will include Davis; Kay Hinkle, chairman of the UCA board of trustees; Mary Bane Lackie, vice president for university advancement; and Scott Copas, president and CEO of Baldwin & Shell.

The university broke ground on the facility in October. Upon completion, the new Windgate facility will provide almost 100,000 square feet of classroom, studio, and rehearsal and design spaces.

The topping-out ceremony dates back to Scandinavian or Viking tradition to mark a milestone in construction. An evergreen tree is placed at the top-most part of the framework or skeleton of a building to commemorate the successful construction of the building.

Dispatcher earns supervisory post

Kylie Hargrove, who began working with the Faulkner County sheriff’s office in 2018, was recently promoted to assistant dispatch supervisor.

Hargrove began her career as a dispatcher in 2017 at the Greenbrier Police Department. She was named the Faulkner County sheriff’s office dispatcher of the year in 2019.