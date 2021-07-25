Pulaski County notebook

Credit union opens Sherwood location

The Arkansas Federal Credit Union officially opened its new Sherwood branch at 301 E. Kiehl Ave. midday Thursday.

Rodney Showmar, credit union president and chief executive officer, received a proclamation from Mayor Virginia Young declaring the day "Arkansas Federal Credit Union Day" in Sherwood.

The location will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Receptionist gets a designated day

Maumelle designated Friday as "Christie Grant Day" after an award was given to the Maumelle City Hall receptionist.

Grant served Maumelle for eight years by assisting City Hall visitors, according to a Facebook post.

She was partially awarded the recognition for adjustments she made during the covid-19 pandemic that helped accommodate the needs of visitors, the post said.

JPs to hear staff bonuses reading

At their Tuesday regular meeting, Pulaski County Quorum Court justices of the peace will hear the second reading of an ordinance that would give one-time payments to county employees.

Under the ordinance guidelines, county employees would each receive $500 and first responders would each receive $1,000.

The ordinance was initial introduced at the Quorum Court's May meeting.

It was read aloud for the first time during the June meeting. Ordinances without emergency clauses typically require three readings before being voted on.