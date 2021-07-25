Engagements

Kaitlyn Peak and Wesley Adams are engaged to wed Sept. 19.

She is the daughter of Nichole and David Peak of Bryant. Her grandparents are Barbara and Jim Manus of Bryant, James Peak of Atkins and the late Earlene Peak. She is pursuing a bachelor's of business administration in accounting at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, while working at the Arkansas Federal Credit Union.

He is the son of Tanya and Timothy Adams of Benton. His grandparents are Marilyn and James Adams of Hensley, Paulette Mink of Bryant and the late Jesse Mink. He is currently pursuing his master's degree in communication science and disorders at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, while working for KidSource Therapy.

Brooklyn Burks and Zachary Griffin have made plans to marry Oct. 30 at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.

She is the daughter of Jonie and George Burks Jr. of Little Rock. Her grandparents are JoAnne and George Burks Sr., Phyllis Miles of Little Rock and Muncy Harris of Bryant. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in finance and currently works as a regional account executive.

He is the son of Robin and Chris Griffin of Lexington, N.C. His grandparents are the late Brigitte and Alphonse Lallier and the late Gwendolyn and Billy Griffin. He is also a graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in finance and currently works as a general contractor.