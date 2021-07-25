Head-on crashes kill 2 Arkansans

Two Arkansans were killed in vehicle crashes on Arkansas roadways heading into this weekend, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Jada Anderson, 24, of Pine Bluff, a passenger in a Chevy Malibu traveling the wrong way on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, was killed Friday at 3:57 a.m., a report said.

The Malibu and a 2019 Nissan Altima traveling east on I-30 struck head-on where the two interstates meet, according to the crash summary.

Injured were the driver of the Altima, Kaylin Washington, 24, of North Little Rock and a passenger in that car, Shakela Turner, 23, of Pine Bluff, the report said.

The injured were taken to Baptist Health Medical Center and UAMS, the report said.

On Thursday evening, a Ward man was killed in a head-on crash on Arkansas 367 in Ward in Lonoke County, a report said.

Kevin Goodwin, 42, was driving south in a 2008 Toyota Scion when an oncoming 2006 Toyota Forerunner crossed the centerline about 7 p.m. and struck his vehicle, the report said.

The Forerunner driver Clayton Piety, 35, of Jonesboro was injured and taken to UAMS in Little Rock for treatment, according to the summary.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time of both crashes, the reports state.