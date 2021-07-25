Heavy-hitters on antitrust team

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden has assembled the most aggressive antitrust team in decades, stacking his administration with three legal crusaders as it prepares to take on corporate consolidation and market power with efforts that are seen to include blocking mergers and breaking up big companies.

Biden's decision last week to name Jonathan Kanter to lead the Justice Department's antitrust division is the latest sign of his willingness to clash with corporate America to promote more competition in the tech industry and across the economy. Kanter has spent years as a lawyer fighting behemoths such as Facebook and Google on behalf of rival companies.

If confirmed by the Senate, he will join Lina Khan, who helped reframe the academic debate over antitrust and now leads the Federal Trade Commission, and Tim Wu, a longtime proponent of breaking up Facebook and other large companies who is now the special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy.

The appointments show both the Democratic Party's renewed antitrust activism and the Biden administration's growing concern that the concentration of power in technology, as well as other industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, health care and finance, has hurt consumers and workers and stunted economic growth.

They also underscore that Biden is willing to use the power of his office and not wait for the tougher grind of congressional action, an approach that is both faster and potentially riskier. This month, he issued an executive order with 72 initiatives meant to stoke competition in a variety of industries, increase scrutiny of mergers and restrict the widespread practice of forcing workers to sign noncompete agreements.

The administration has quietly supported legislation working its way through the House, but it has not yet sought to lead a congressional antitrust push in the way Biden has on infrastructure, child care and other components of his $4 trillion economic agenda.

That could prove problematic if judges continue to strike down actions by the Justice Department, the FTC or other agencies.

Last month, a federal judge threw out an FTC suit against Facebook, saying the agency had not made a persuasive argument that the company is a monopoly and directing it to better justify its claims. Khan faces her first big test when she refiles that lawsuit, and Friday the agency asked the court for more time.

Biden's antitrust picks have argued that Facebook, Google and Amazon have monopoly power and have used their dominant positions in social media, search and online retail to squash competitors, leaving consumers with fewer options, even if that doesn't result in higher costs.

The companies and some economists disagree. Facebook points to TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter as examples of competitors, and Amazon argues that it has just 5% of all retail sales in the U.S., despite an eMarketer research study showing that 40% of all online retail sales occur on its platform.

Biden and his aides have cast his embrace of a "trustbuster" mentality as a crucial step toward rebalancing the economy not only to drive down prices but to fuel more competition and create high-paying jobs.

"I always thought the free-market system was not only that there's competition among companies, but guess what: Companies should have to compete for workers," Biden told a CNN audience Wednesday in Ohio, promoting his executive order. "Guess what: Maybe they'll pay more money."

White House officials argue that putting tough-minded regulators in powerful positions can allow them to succeed with antitrust efforts in a way that former President Donald Trump, who also issued an executive order on competition and talked of breaking up tech and hospital mergers, did not.

"We are hopeful," said Diana Moss, president of the American Antitrust Institute and a proponent of stronger competition enforcement. "But when the rubber meets the road, they are going to have to juggle an aggressive agenda with the realities of courts, Congress and pressure from the outside."

Corporate America is already fighting Biden's efforts. Google, Facebook and Amazon have filled their legal teams with antitrust experts, hiring veteran government antitrust officials in recent years. Facebook and Amazon have petitioned for Khan's recusal from antitrust matters related to their companies. They say Khan, who worked on a House antitrust investigation of digital platforms, comes with prejudgments about their corporations. Critics of Kanter, a private antitrust lawyer, point to his past representation of Microsoft and News Corp. as conflicts of interest as the Justice Department wages its court battle against Google.

The approach contrasts sharply with the view of regulators during the Obama administration, when Biden was vice president.

The number of merged hospitals quadrupled during President Barack Obama's first term, leaving millions of patients with fewer choices and higher prices for medical care.

Biden has directed federal regulators to consider a harder line against corporate consolidation in hospitals, health insurance, meat processing and tech, which could include revisiting past mergers that were approved.