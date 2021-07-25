Higher education notebook

UALR endowment to support archivist

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received a $25,000 endowment to honor Catherine "Cathie" Remmel Matthews, Arkansas's longest serving director of the Department of Arkansas Heritage.

Family members Haskell Dickinson, Remmel Dickinson and Nan Ellen East made the gift to create the Remmel Family Endowed Fellowship in honor of Matthews to benefit the UALR Center for Arkansas History and Culture. The announcement of the endowed fellowship was made following a recent memorial service for Matthews, who died at age 78 in 2020.

The endowed fellowship will support an archivist at the Center for Arkansas History and Culture conducting research with an emphasis on Arkansas's history and heritage. The center is housed in the same building as the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, and the gift is structured to be open to partnerships between the two organizations.

Memorial and tribute gifts in Matthews' honor can be made to the Remmel Family Endowed Fellowship by mail to UALR, Office of Alumni and Development, Bailey Alumni and Friends Center, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock, AR 72204, or by calling (501) 916-3208.

Tech names part of hall for alum

Arkansas Tech University has named part of Corley Hall the Lloyd D. McDaniel Center for Engineering and Computer Science.

The naming, commemorated at an event July 15, is in recognition of a $3.2 million estate gift from McDaniel, a Pine Bluff native and member of the first Little Rock Hall High School graduating class.

He studied engineering at Arkansas Tech, earning his degree in 1960, and later continued his education at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

During his career, McDaniel was at the forefront of the computer industry, including about 14 years as an executive at Hewlett-Packard Co., the information technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif.

McDaniel died in 2017 in Costa Mesa, Calif., at age 76, after a short illness, according to his obituary.

Endowment set at UA Hope-Texarkana

The family of the late Chester Lee Carrigan has donated $10,000 to establish the Chester Lee Carrigan Memorial Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.

The scholarship will be awarded for $250 per semester. Qualified applicants must actively pursue an Associate of Applied Science in Funeral Service Education degree, maintain 12 credit hours and have an overall 2.5 GPA.

Carrigan was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church for 37 years as a trustee, chorus member and leader in the culinary department.

He graduated from Blevins High School, Arkansas College of Technology and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. He established two businesses -- Carrigan Memorial Funeral Services, Inc. and Precious Memories by C & C Catering, both in Hot Springs.

Carrigan, who was born in Hope, died in 2020, at age 56, in Hot Springs.