Happy birthday (July 25): Though you will be struck by brilliance from out of the blue at least three times, you also refuse to leave yourself open to the whims and vagaries of inspiration. It is your stellar work ethic that keeps you rising to ever-greater heights. The synastry of a partnership leads to an entire team executing your exceptional agenda.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll find yourself romanticizing the mundane aspects of your life for an audience. All it takes is good lighting and a moment of inspiration to cue up the strong main-character energy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you think the Shakespearean "dye has been cast," don't worry; it's a temporary stain. Time will wash it away, and you can start new or just go with the natural hues of life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Those impossible dreams will soon set your imagination on fire, but first you have to make space. Wrap up unfinished business to clear the runway for the next adventure.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Communicating well is absolutely critical to your effectiveness. There is no skill more useful now than your ability to match your message to the person who will receive it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your mission has changed, a natural progression that sort of seems to have snuck up on you. Suddenly, you're on a different path, and you realize you just don't want the same things you used to.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A young, carefree mood sets in. Your mind is cleared of worry, your time free of chore. You still have responsibilities, but they don't seem burdensome. Feeling light is the same as actually being light.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The spirit of rivalry creeps with a spur-of-the-moment contest. There was a time you would rush into the game without a thought, but now you're more aware. Often the winning move is not to compete.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Maybe others want something a little different from you than what you're currently giving. Ultimately, the one to determine how you'll change is you. You'll improve quickly, but only in the ways you wish to improve.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your inclination toward good-natured kidding and harmless mischief will be fun for relationships. It works because you're a master of tone and you know where to draw the line.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Does it feel like the spotlight is taking its sweet time getting around to you? This is a gift. You can use these extra minutes to prep yourself for your star moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When you sense a person is using some kind of persuasive technique with you, it makes you wonder why. You put your guard up, refusing to be manipulated by the motives of others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You do not always want to be so vividly aware of what's going on, but right now, the extra information will benefit you greatly. Command your senses to take in more and your higher mind to inform you as to what it all means.

MERCURY AND JUPITER OPPOSITIONAL MUSINGS

The day features time spent in pleasant ways as well as hours in quite the opposite mode. The unenjoyable moments are still useful, maybe even more so than the enjoyable ones. The opposition of Mercury and Jupiter points out: Anyone who thinks life should be nonstop pleasure and satisfaction is missing out on living a remarkable life.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

With the Leo solar journey well underway, the main-character vibes are strong. Everyone finds it necessary to create the royal decree by which their kingdom will run. And while those moments in which we feel ineffably in charge are rather addicting, and it’s only natural to crave more of them, it is also wise to consider another side of that gold coin.

The only way to feel regularly large and in charge is to live smaller than you’re capable of. To pick up new skills and experience, you have to go outside of your comfort zone. When you feel unsure, out of your element and forced to rise to the occasion… that’s when you’re growing. You’ll make the most of the Leo solar energy when you take the confidence it lends and apply it to doing what scares you. Then, accept discomfort as a good sign.

Jupiter entering Aquarius speaks to social culture. Sure, it’s easier to spot in groups, but note that you don’t really need more than one person to establish a culture. You contain multitudes, remember? So, there’s a culture inside you, and every relationship you have also sports its own culture. Is fun cultivated in the cultures you take part in? If it’s not, now is the time to do something about that!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Matt LeBlanc applies the megawatt charisma of his sun sign to his characterization of No. 1 dad Adam Burns in the series “Man With a Plan.” Though Leos are known to have the pride of a lion, they are also famously generous performers always eager to share the spotlight, thus ideal ensemble players. LeBlanc’s “Friends” co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry are also Leos!