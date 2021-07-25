Hutchinson to visit Dumas on Tuesday

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will host his Community COVID Conversation in Southeast Arkansas. The event will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Dumas Community Center in Dumas, according to a news release.

'22 art awards open for nominations

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2022 Governor's Arts Awards. The deadline to nominate a recipient is Sept. 3. The program recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas, according to a news release.

To make a nomination or for details, visit the Arkansas Arts Council's website at https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-home or contact Cheri Leffew at cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.