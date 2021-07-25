North Little Rock notebook

I-40 lane at NLR to be closed today

A lane on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock is to be closed this morning as work on the city's new police headquarters progresses.

One lane of the two-lane stretch just west of the I-40/I-30 split is to be closed beginning at 6 a.m. as workers install fiber and power lines at the northwest corner of the new North Little Rock Justice Building property.

The justice building will house the city's Police Department. It is projected to open in September.

The project Sunday is expected to take at least two hours, and drivers should expect delays in both directions of I-40.

Council to vote on new private club

The North Little Rock City Council is to vote Monday on an ordinance to approve a new private cigar club in the city.

The private club, called the Culture Cigar Lounge, submitted an application for a space on the city's main thoroughfare at 409 Main St. in Argenta.

If passed, the ordinance would authorize the cigar club to file an application with the Beverage Control Division of the Department of Finance and Administration.