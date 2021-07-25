Incorporations

Benton County
Sky Roofing Corp., Christina Ortiz, 5002 S.W. Go Green Ave., Bentonville
Kastner Landscaping & Lighting LLC, Saul Kastner, 6112 S. 36th St., Rogers
Lighthouse Nutrition LLC, Monica S. Casanova, 600 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers
Eyes On The Square LLC, Matthew Howell, 107 S. Main St., Bentonville
The Color Chemist LLC, Natalie Ellington , 2508 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
MM Expedite LLC, Milos Dokic, 3303 S. E St., Rogers
Morgan Marie LLC, Jennifer E. Gray, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Hale Lago LLC, Cristina Elizabeth O'Donnell, 5212 S. Brookhaven St., Rogers
K.A. Culinary Enterprises LLC, Katrina St Columbia, 703 N.W. 13th St., Bentonville
Komojo 2 LLC, Keith Odom, 640 Tall Oaks Court, Centerton
Gulf Brew Holdings LLC, Nick Dozier, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers
Blackberry Ridge POA Inc., Joseph D. Allen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Arkansas Technology Group LLC, Kyle Jones, 11250 Ervin McGarrah Road, Lowell
NW Passage LLC, Allen Day, 2107 W. Green Acres Drive, Rogers
Deer Corner LLC, Brandie Schroder Perry, 212 S.W. E St., Bentonville
Nicki Shores LLC, Nicole Leigh Shores, 3 Redditch Lane, Bella Vista
Resource Planning Accommodation LLC, Taylor McKay, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers
Upward Ninja Park LLC, Erik Leetch, 21289 Oak Ridge Road, Siloam Springs
Bowman Cooper Enterprises LLC, Mary Bowman Cooper, 400 Dickson St., Bentonville
Chase Foust Agency LLC, Chase Tanner Foust, 6202 S. 37th St., Rogers
River Dental Bella Vista PLLC, Creed Cardon, 1310 W. Walnut St., Suite C, Rogers
Broussard Chiropractic PLLC, Monte Broussard, 813 Rachel Ave., Bentonville
Hite Land Co. LLC, Joshua B. Hite, 1211 Chancery Lane, Cave Springs
Travis Webb Psychotherapy PLLC, Travis Glen Webb, 49 Valley View Circle, Bentonville
H2 Legacy Ventures LLC, Lisa Kelley, 122 S. Main St., Bentonville
Edminister Estates LLC, Steven G. Edminister, 4703 S.W. Newcastle Road, Bentonville
Orbit Exteriors LLC, Garrett Sky Allen, 5406 S.W. Remington Road, Bentonville
Contract Management Services LLC, Jake Froemsdorf, 1003 S.E. 14th St., Suite 15, Bentonville
Wilich4Ks LLC, Kent David Wilichowski, 11457 Quail Road, Rogers
SPV Assets LLC, Sangam Viswanathan, 3105 S.W. Joshua Ave., Bentonville
CMB Housing LLC, Kezie Odunukwe, 2879 W. Walnut St., Suite 104, Rogers
1031 Exchange Facilitators LLC, Elizabeth Renteria, 3301 S. Market St., Suite 211, Rogers
52 Kilo Inc., Ben Read Parker, 409 Old Forge Drive, Bentonville
Ez Wagon LLC, James Probyn, 600 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers
Kawaii Mgmt LLC, Zhen (Paul) Lei Cao, 1116 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 171, Bentonville
Rra Real Estate Developers LLC, Ramesh Nangunoori, 7000 W. Inglewood Drive, Rogers
E-Commerce Confidence LLC, Cat Hutchings, 1906 S.W. Freemont Road, Bentonville
Butterfly Investments LLC, Michelle O. Green, 3801 W. Easy St., Rogers
Creative Strategies With Tazz LLC, Tasmin De Souza Dias, 530 Arkansas Black, Bentonville
Finished Spirits Consulting LLC, Beni Shane Perry, 823 Slack St., Pea Ridge
Willow Street Holdings LLC, Courtney Killingsworth, 900 S.W. Clarendon Ave., Bentonville
Rice Family Investments LLC, Sarah Rice, 310 McKissic Spring Road, Centerton
RJM Apparel LLC, Roland Matamoros, 2302 S.E. 15th St., Bentonville
Paismarlo Properties LLC, Terri B. Miller, 205 S.W. D St., Bentonville
Tuff Turf LLC, Jaxon Davis, 6707 S. Willowridge Court, Rogers
Timber Ridge Property Owners Association Of Fayetteville Inc., Russ Plumley, 1111 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Rustic Ridge Property Owners Association Inc., Russ Plumley, 1111 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Dabadee Ventures LLC, Wynn Peterson, 17 Folkingham Lane, Bella Vista
Saunders 333 Properties Of NWA LLC, Patricia Saunders, 1 Marionet Circle, Bella Vista
CGP Transport Service LLC, J. Christopher Harris, 5208 Village Parkway, Suite 9, Rogers
Charming Cheetah Boutique LLC, Brenda Varvil, 1018 S. Main St., Cave Springs
Caisson Stake LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Cultural Heritage Partnership LLC, Bethany Henry Rosenbaum Ph.D, 414 N. Old Wire Road, Lowell
Commreal LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
Lynn Ten Bensel Landscaping LLC, Lynn Ryan Ten Bensel, 4998 S.W. Barron Road, Bentonville
Laxenmultifamilyrenovations LLC, Shawn Laxen, 104 N.W. Apple Blossom, Bentonville
Cheved Group LLC, Sindhupriya Sadasivam Kubendran, 2203 S.W. Montana Ave., Bentonville
Joyeria Y Mas LLC, Maria Villanueva, 450 Main St., Rogers
Downtown Towing Siloam Springs LLC, Sandra Jean James Lee, 14513 Fairmount Road, Siloam Springs
Indelibly LLC, Kara Danielle Scrivener, 407 Driftwood St., Lowell
Florence & Flint Cookie Co. LLC, Morgan Troxel, 4600 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers
Enchanted Valley Farm LLC, Sandra Jean James Lee, 14513 Fairmount Road, Siloam Springs
Carroll County
Eye Spy Images By Judy LLC, Judy Montgomery, 56 Vaughn St., Eureka Springs
Vision Autogroup LLC, Marico Walton, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
McGerts Autos LLC, Javier Breedlove, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Sayarah Sales LLC, Jameil Gaskins, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Cars For All LLC, Adam Broszczak, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Dazzling Autos LLC, Deana Smith, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Reign Motors LLC, Darvel Dailey, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Nova Autogroup LLC, Adriana Garavito, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Marcus & Kerri Kane Enterprises LLC, Tyona Mrahunec, 6 Forest Park Drive, Suite E, Eureka Springs
Madison County
Superior Truss & Lumber LLC, Kenneth Miller, 3605 Madison 7325, Hindsville
Raised & Glazed Donuts & More LLC, Marion Sommers, 446 Madison 7145, Hindsville
Washington County
Cutter Tech LLC, Frans Schimper, 4700 S. Thompson St., Suite C106, Springdale
8-19 LLC, Marcus Mays, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville
Bell & Son Transporting LLC, Darrell Dwayne Bell Sr., 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville
TSPM LLC, Tyler N. Scott, 2583 Charismatic Ave., Springdale
Well Link Inc., Tony Scott, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Joy Ann Co. LLC, Joy Ann Larsen, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville
NWA Private Security Services LLC, Demetrius Terry, 727 W. Beck Drive, Fayetteville
Westdale Holdings LLC, Colten Wyatt Clark, 19766 Sonora Road, Springdale
Jioni's Boutique LLC, Crystal Gill, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Danny's Soffit & Siding Inc., Daniel Orellana-Contreras, 167B Sage St., Springdale
Fayetteville Family Eye Care LLC, Matthew Howell, 3919 Mall Ave., Fayetteville
3 Brothers Excavation LLC, Roger Hardesty Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Carroll Lawn Care LLC, Bryson Carroll, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Boulware III Haul LLC, James Boulware, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Wolke Technology LLC, Mathaias Grummer, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Arkansas NSDA District LLC, Joel Brown, 300 Jones Road, Springdale
LS Midwest Properties LLC, Tara D. Love, 3805 Natalie Ave., Springdale
FDB Operations LLC, Connor Williamson, 1906 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
Baker Built Construction LLC, Brooks Baker, 204 Paul Pray Drive, Fayetteville
Curated LLC, Megan Welch, 824 W. Partridge Drive, Fayetteville
Black Label LLC, Larry Tyler, 2265 N. Hosta Drive, Fayetteville
Mecko's Magic 2021 LLC, Tamiko Phillips, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Mountain Top Transport LLC, Tony Speers, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
C-Nex Corp., Martie Kim, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Silver & Swag Inc., Jill Seward, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Future Success Solutions LLC, Michael Spillman, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Priority Updating LLC, Maegan Wagner, 1687 E. Fifth St., Fayetteville
CZS LLC, Cory Scott, 2958 N. Acadiana Drive, Fayetteville
Chelle & Co. LLC, Rachelle Sizemore, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Gear Gaming - Fayetteville LLC, Stephen Thorp, 3029 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Ace Staffing & Cleaning Services LLC, Evan Valencia, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Dock Bros. Detailing & Restoration LLC, Chris Farrell, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville
Oz Excursions LLC, Jennafer Norris, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville
Velez & Bonilla LLC, Iris Bonilla, 11084 Rose Court, Farmington
Byrmuda LLC, Ulenzen Darrough, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville
Artworks By R Mitchell LLC, Rachel Catlett Mitchell, 1365 N. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville
Stone Hollow Subdivision POA Inc., Jason H. Gilbert, 3608 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 202, Fayetteville
Miller Plumbing LLC, Marcus B. Burns, 425 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork
Sharleis Shares Inc., Sharleis Dunn, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
NGS Numismatics LLC, Nasano Sisomphou, 2313 Cardinal Drive, Springdale
Brirenea Enterprises LLC, Britni Means, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Big Bois Buff N Stuff LLC, Reginald Jones, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Brushstrokes LLC, Macie Katherine Medina, 1127 S. Gutensohn Road, Suite 108, Springdale
Wakefield Park HOA Inc., Laura Smith, 13996 Cove Creek Road North, Prairie Grove
Hometown Land LLC, Corey Runnells, 9312 E. Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale
Bliss Remiss Distro LLC, Loyd Williams, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Monty Wu Re LLC, Yu Wu, 5112 Valhalla St., Springdale
Fayetteville Nature School Inc., Melanee Lavery, 2522 Worthington Way, Fayetteville
Christycooks LLC, Christy Love, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Tyler Productions LLC, Brittany Lee Biggers, 4846 W. Townbridge Drive, Fayetteville
The Pines Subdivision POA, Heath Hostetler, 4200 Gabel Drive, Fayetteville
Prairie Brook Subdivision POA, Heath Hostetler, 4200 Gabel Drive, Fayetteville
Cattlemen Road LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Precision Comfort Heating And Cooling Maintenance LLC, Joshua Lee Brown, 3098 E. Calgary St., Fayetteville
Bear And Bare LLC, Betty Jo Clark, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville
Celestial Sweet Eats & Edibles LLC, Heather Nash, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Vonnecosmetics & Accessories LLC, Talia Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Islandspeed Junkremoval LLC, Guestino Kintaro, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
High Clearance UTV LLC, Samantha Christine Jeck, 4285 W. Morning Mist Drive, Fayetteville
Phase A Construction Inc., Alexandra Chavarria Fraire, 50 Applegate Drive, Springdale
JSJ Trucking LLC, Jarrid Carroll, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Rada Properties LLC, Alan Dappollonio, 1661 W. Hotz Drive, Fayetteville
RHS Barbershop LLC, Richard Sanchez, 1004 N. Kansas St., Springdale
Preferred Signing Services LLC, Jeanette Falk, 606 S. Main Ave., Lincoln
Klebanoff Inc., Lindsey Shell Klebanoff, 10542 W. Jeter Road, Fayetteville
Mo's Better Business LLC, Monica McDaniel, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
River Dental Van Buren PLLC, Creed Cardon, 3500 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville
Rena Transportation LLC, Phyllis Rena Jones, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville
Milk & Sugar Bath Co. LLC, Leigh Waycaster, 122 W. Emma Ave., Springdale
Smoothman Music Production LLC, Anthony Ball, 66 W. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville
Chills Cafe LLC, Mardrekas Thornton, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Mia Belles LLC, Stefanie Smith, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Rise Properties Inc., Mac Leichner, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Venividivici LLC, Talisha Clophus, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Novak Land Holdings LLC, Abby Novak, 2865 Lubbock Lane, Fayetteville
G6 Leasing & Consulting, LLC, Kasper Huber, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Retail Guru's LLC, Michael Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Rose & Bird Studio LLC, Rebecca S. Brinkman, 2564 E. Country Way, Fayetteville
Lasting Love Home Health LLC, Michelle Watson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Reserve At Osage LLC, Kasper Huber, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Medrano Flooring & Cleaning Inc., Angelica Medina, 3066A Memory Lane, Springdale
Liz Nea Cleaning Services LLC, Carlos A. Morataya, 2200 Ina Ave., Springdale
Ways De'cor LLC, Eszra Lomwe, 5801 Samantha St., Unit A, Fayetteville
Restoration Dipping Services LLC, David W. Harris, 22499 Derik Road, Springdale
Nerds Anonymous LLC, Christopher Robert Johnson, 5102 W. Claxton Circle, Fayetteville
Touched By Angel Dream Care LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville
Definitive Home Entertainment LLC, Jason Allen Decorte, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville
WCSC United, Abbie Rose, 202 S. Mock St., Prairie Grove
White Barn Lawn Care LLC, Carlos Casados, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Alliance Credit Group LLC, Austin Smith, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Raif LLC, Jasmine Omar, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Perrys Pro Mowing LLC, Justin Perry, 2140 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville
Mike E's Cold Refrigeration LLC, Mike E. Estep, 2652 E. Frontier Elm Drive, Fayetteville
Angels Nails Center LLC, Canh Minh Pham, 2129 N. Center St., Elkins
Jford Equips LLC, Jeanne Ford, 18314 Habberton Road, Springdale
Essie Lee Southern Cookin LLC, Cleo Thomas, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Lou's Cafe At The Hogeye Mall LLC, Alma Lowery, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville.