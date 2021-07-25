Sections
Incorporations

Today at 1:00 a.m.

Benton County

Sky Roofing Corp., Christina Ortiz, 5002 S.W. Go Green Ave., Bentonville

Kastner Landscaping & Lighting LLC, Saul Kastner, 6112 S. 36th St., Rogers

Lighthouse Nutrition LLC, Monica S. Casanova, 600 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Eyes On The Square LLC, Matthew Howell, 107 S. Main St., Bentonville

The Color Chemist LLC, Natalie Ellington , 2508 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

MM Expedite LLC, Milos Dokic, 3303 S. E St., Rogers

Morgan Marie LLC, Jennifer E. Gray, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Hale Lago LLC, Cristina Elizabeth O'Donnell, 5212 S. Brookhaven St., Rogers

K.A. Culinary Enterprises LLC, Katrina St Columbia, 703 N.W. 13th St., Bentonville

Komojo 2 LLC, Keith Odom, 640 Tall Oaks Court, Centerton

Gulf Brew Holdings LLC, Nick Dozier, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers

Blackberry Ridge POA Inc., Joseph D. Allen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Arkansas Technology Group LLC, Kyle Jones, 11250 Ervin McGarrah Road, Lowell

NW Passage LLC, Allen Day, 2107 W. Green Acres Drive, Rogers

Deer Corner LLC, Brandie Schroder Perry, 212 S.W. E St., Bentonville

Nicki Shores LLC, Nicole Leigh Shores, 3 Redditch Lane, Bella Vista

Resource Planning Accommodation LLC, Taylor McKay, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers

Upward Ninja Park LLC, Erik Leetch, 21289 Oak Ridge Road, Siloam Springs

Bowman Cooper Enterprises LLC, Mary Bowman Cooper, 400 Dickson St., Bentonville

Chase Foust Agency LLC, Chase Tanner Foust, 6202 S. 37th St., Rogers

River Dental Bella Vista PLLC, Creed Cardon, 1310 W. Walnut St., Suite C, Rogers

Broussard Chiropractic PLLC, Monte Broussard, 813 Rachel Ave., Bentonville

Hite Land Co. LLC, Joshua B. Hite, 1211 Chancery Lane, Cave Springs

Travis Webb Psychotherapy PLLC, Travis Glen Webb, 49 Valley View Circle, Bentonville

H2 Legacy Ventures LLC, Lisa Kelley, 122 S. Main St., Bentonville

Edminister Estates LLC, Steven G. Edminister, 4703 S.W. Newcastle Road, Bentonville

Orbit Exteriors LLC, Garrett Sky Allen, 5406 S.W. Remington Road, Bentonville

Contract Management Services LLC, Jake Froemsdorf, 1003 S.E. 14th St., Suite 15, Bentonville

Wilich4Ks LLC, Kent David Wilichowski, 11457 Quail Road, Rogers

SPV Assets LLC, Sangam Viswanathan, 3105 S.W. Joshua Ave., Bentonville

CMB Housing LLC, Kezie Odunukwe, 2879 W. Walnut St., Suite 104, Rogers

1031 Exchange Facilitators LLC, Elizabeth Renteria, 3301 S. Market St., Suite 211, Rogers

52 Kilo Inc., Ben Read Parker, 409 Old Forge Drive, Bentonville

Ez Wagon LLC, James Probyn, 600 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Kawaii Mgmt LLC, Zhen (Paul) Lei Cao, 1116 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 171, Bentonville

Rra Real Estate Developers LLC, Ramesh Nangunoori, 7000 W. Inglewood Drive, Rogers

E-Commerce Confidence LLC, Cat Hutchings, 1906 S.W. Freemont Road, Bentonville

Butterfly Investments LLC, Michelle O. Green, 3801 W. Easy St., Rogers

Creative Strategies With Tazz LLC, Tasmin De Souza Dias, 530 Arkansas Black, Bentonville

Finished Spirits Consulting LLC, Beni Shane Perry, 823 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Willow Street Holdings LLC, Courtney Killingsworth, 900 S.W. Clarendon Ave., Bentonville

Rice Family Investments LLC, Sarah Rice, 310 McKissic Spring Road, Centerton

RJM Apparel LLC, Roland Matamoros, 2302 S.E. 15th St., Bentonville

Paismarlo Properties LLC, Terri B. Miller, 205 S.W. D St., Bentonville

Tuff Turf LLC, Jaxon Davis, 6707 S. Willowridge Court, Rogers

Timber Ridge Property Owners Association Of Fayetteville Inc., Russ Plumley, 1111 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Rustic Ridge Property Owners Association Inc., Russ Plumley, 1111 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Dabadee Ventures LLC, Wynn Peterson, 17 Folkingham Lane, Bella Vista

Saunders 333 Properties Of NWA LLC, Patricia Saunders, 1 Marionet Circle, Bella Vista

CGP Transport Service LLC, J. Christopher Harris, 5208 Village Parkway, Suite 9, Rogers

Charming Cheetah Boutique LLC, Brenda Varvil, 1018 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Caisson Stake LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Cultural Heritage Partnership LLC, Bethany Henry Rosenbaum Ph.D, 414 N. Old Wire Road, Lowell

Commreal LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

Lynn Ten Bensel Landscaping LLC, Lynn Ryan Ten Bensel, 4998 S.W. Barron Road, Bentonville

Laxenmultifamilyrenovations LLC, Shawn Laxen, 104 N.W. Apple Blossom, Bentonville

Cheved Group LLC, Sindhupriya Sadasivam Kubendran, 2203 S.W. Montana Ave., Bentonville

Joyeria Y Mas LLC, Maria Villanueva, 450 Main St., Rogers

Downtown Towing Siloam Springs LLC, Sandra Jean James Lee, 14513 Fairmount Road, Siloam Springs

Indelibly LLC, Kara Danielle Scrivener, 407 Driftwood St., Lowell

Florence & Flint Cookie Co. LLC, Morgan Troxel, 4600 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Enchanted Valley Farm LLC, Sandra Jean James Lee, 14513 Fairmount Road, Siloam Springs

Carroll County

Eye Spy Images By Judy LLC, Judy Montgomery, 56 Vaughn St., Eureka Springs

Vision Autogroup LLC, Marico Walton, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

McGerts Autos LLC, Javier Breedlove, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Sayarah Sales LLC, Jameil Gaskins, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Cars For All LLC, Adam Broszczak, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Dazzling Autos LLC, Deana Smith, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Reign Motors LLC, Darvel Dailey, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Nova Autogroup LLC, Adriana Garavito, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Marcus & Kerri Kane Enterprises LLC, Tyona Mrahunec, 6 Forest Park Drive, Suite E, Eureka Springs

Madison County

Superior Truss & Lumber LLC, Kenneth Miller, 3605 Madison 7325, Hindsville

Raised & Glazed Donuts & More LLC, Marion Sommers, 446 Madison 7145, Hindsville

Washington County

Cutter Tech LLC, Frans Schimper, 4700 S. Thompson St., Suite C106, Springdale

8-19 LLC, Marcus Mays, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville

Bell & Son Transporting LLC, Darrell Dwayne Bell Sr., 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville

TSPM LLC, Tyler N. Scott, 2583 Charismatic Ave., Springdale

Well Link Inc., Tony Scott, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Joy Ann Co. LLC, Joy Ann Larsen, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville

NWA Private Security Services LLC, Demetrius Terry, 727 W. Beck Drive, Fayetteville

Westdale Holdings LLC, Colten Wyatt Clark, 19766 Sonora Road, Springdale

Jioni's Boutique LLC, Crystal Gill, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Danny's Soffit & Siding Inc., Daniel Orellana-Contreras, 167B Sage St., Springdale

Fayetteville Family Eye Care LLC, Matthew Howell, 3919 Mall Ave., Fayetteville

3 Brothers Excavation LLC, Roger Hardesty Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Carroll Lawn Care LLC, Bryson Carroll, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Boulware III Haul LLC, James Boulware, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Wolke Technology LLC, Mathaias Grummer, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Arkansas NSDA District LLC, Joel Brown, 300 Jones Road, Springdale

LS Midwest Properties LLC, Tara D. Love, 3805 Natalie Ave., Springdale

FDB Operations LLC, Connor Williamson, 1906 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Baker Built Construction LLC, Brooks Baker, 204 Paul Pray Drive, Fayetteville

Curated LLC, Megan Welch, 824 W. Partridge Drive, Fayetteville

Black Label LLC, Larry Tyler, 2265 N. Hosta Drive, Fayetteville

Mecko's Magic 2021 LLC, Tamiko Phillips, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Mountain Top Transport LLC, Tony Speers, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

C-Nex Corp., Martie Kim, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Silver & Swag Inc., Jill Seward, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Future Success Solutions LLC, Michael Spillman, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Priority Updating LLC, Maegan Wagner, 1687 E. Fifth St., Fayetteville

CZS LLC, Cory Scott, 2958 N. Acadiana Drive, Fayetteville

Chelle & Co. LLC, Rachelle Sizemore, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Gear Gaming - Fayetteville LLC, Stephen Thorp, 3029 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Ace Staffing & Cleaning Services LLC, Evan Valencia, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Dock Bros. Detailing & Restoration LLC, Chris Farrell, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville

Oz Excursions LLC, Jennafer Norris, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville

Velez & Bonilla LLC, Iris Bonilla, 11084 Rose Court, Farmington

Byrmuda LLC, Ulenzen Darrough, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville

Artworks By R Mitchell LLC, Rachel Catlett Mitchell, 1365 N. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Stone Hollow Subdivision POA Inc., Jason H. Gilbert, 3608 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 202, Fayetteville

Miller Plumbing LLC, Marcus B. Burns, 425 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork

Sharleis Shares Inc., Sharleis Dunn, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

NGS Numismatics LLC, Nasano Sisomphou, 2313 Cardinal Drive, Springdale

Brirenea Enterprises LLC, Britni Means, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Big Bois Buff N Stuff LLC, Reginald Jones, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Brushstrokes LLC, Macie Katherine Medina, 1127 S. Gutensohn Road, Suite 108, Springdale

Wakefield Park HOA Inc., Laura Smith, 13996 Cove Creek Road North, Prairie Grove

Hometown Land LLC, Corey Runnells, 9312 E. Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale

Bliss Remiss Distro LLC, Loyd Williams, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Monty Wu Re LLC, Yu Wu, 5112 Valhalla St., Springdale

Fayetteville Nature School Inc., Melanee Lavery, 2522 Worthington Way, Fayetteville

Christycooks LLC, Christy Love, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Tyler Productions LLC, Brittany Lee Biggers, 4846 W. Townbridge Drive, Fayetteville

The Pines Subdivision POA, Heath Hostetler, 4200 Gabel Drive, Fayetteville

Prairie Brook Subdivision POA, Heath Hostetler, 4200 Gabel Drive, Fayetteville

Cattlemen Road LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Precision Comfort Heating And Cooling Maintenance LLC, Joshua Lee Brown, 3098 E. Calgary St., Fayetteville

Bear And Bare LLC, Betty Jo Clark, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville

Celestial Sweet Eats & Edibles LLC, Heather Nash, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Vonnecosmetics & Accessories LLC, Talia Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Islandspeed Junkremoval LLC, Guestino Kintaro, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

High Clearance UTV LLC, Samantha Christine Jeck, 4285 W. Morning Mist Drive, Fayetteville

Phase A Construction Inc., Alexandra Chavarria Fraire, 50 Applegate Drive, Springdale

JSJ Trucking LLC, Jarrid Carroll, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Rada Properties LLC, Alan Dappollonio, 1661 W. Hotz Drive, Fayetteville

RHS Barbershop LLC, Richard Sanchez, 1004 N. Kansas St., Springdale

Preferred Signing Services LLC, Jeanette Falk, 606 S. Main Ave., Lincoln

Klebanoff Inc., Lindsey Shell Klebanoff, 10542 W. Jeter Road, Fayetteville

Mo's Better Business LLC, Monica McDaniel, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

River Dental Van Buren PLLC, Creed Cardon, 3500 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Rena Transportation LLC, Phyllis Rena Jones, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville

Milk & Sugar Bath Co. LLC, Leigh Waycaster, 122 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Smoothman Music Production LLC, Anthony Ball, 66 W. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Chills Cafe LLC, Mardrekas Thornton, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Mia Belles LLC, Stefanie Smith, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Rise Properties Inc., Mac Leichner, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Venividivici LLC, Talisha Clophus, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Novak Land Holdings LLC, Abby Novak, 2865 Lubbock Lane, Fayetteville

G6 Leasing & Consulting, LLC, Kasper Huber, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Retail Guru's LLC, Michael Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Rose & Bird Studio LLC, Rebecca S. Brinkman, 2564 E. Country Way, Fayetteville

Lasting Love Home Health LLC, Michelle Watson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Reserve At Osage LLC, Kasper Huber, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Medrano Flooring & Cleaning Inc., Angelica Medina, 3066A Memory Lane, Springdale

Liz Nea Cleaning Services LLC, Carlos A. Morataya, 2200 Ina Ave., Springdale

Ways De'cor LLC, Eszra Lomwe, 5801 Samantha St., Unit A, Fayetteville

Restoration Dipping Services LLC, David W. Harris, 22499 Derik Road, Springdale

Nerds Anonymous LLC, Christopher Robert Johnson, 5102 W. Claxton Circle, Fayetteville

Touched By Angel Dream Care LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville

Definitive Home Entertainment LLC, Jason Allen Decorte, 70 N. College Ave., 14F, Fayetteville

WCSC United, Abbie Rose, 202 S. Mock St., Prairie Grove

White Barn Lawn Care LLC, Carlos Casados, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Alliance Credit Group LLC, Austin Smith, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Raif LLC, Jasmine Omar, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Perrys Pro Mowing LLC, Justin Perry, 2140 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Mike E's Cold Refrigeration LLC, Mike E. Estep, 2652 E. Frontier Elm Drive, Fayetteville

Angels Nails Center LLC, Canh Minh Pham, 2129 N. Center St., Elkins

Jford Equips LLC, Jeanne Ford, 18314 Habberton Road, Springdale

Essie Lee Southern Cookin LLC, Cleo Thomas, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Lou's Cafe At The Hogeye Mall LLC, Alma Lowery, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville.

