Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of 7-25-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• AR DEPT OF CORRECTION TUCKER, 2400 State Farm Road, Tucker. Date of inspection June 15. Discussed using time records for additional public health control with kitchen manager. Dish machine still not in operation. Manager stated griddles do not heat evenly.

• AR DEPT OF CORRECTION TUCKER, 2400 State Farm Road, Tucker. Date of follow-up inspection July 19. No violations reported. USA Food showed a follow up assessment is past due. The follow up assessment in question was done along with the last routine assessment.

• RIVERSIDE WING THING (WIP DEVELOPMENT LLC), 2010 Port Road. Date of follow-up inspection June 16. All violations corrected during time of inspection.

• MEME'S LEARNING ACADEMY II, 1611 Brentwood Drive. Date of opening inspection July 14. Establishment is okay to operate.

• COUNTRY SIDE NUTRITION, 3404 Camden Road. Date of inspection July 13. Don't block hand washing sink with utensils. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Utensils were removed during time of inspection. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• E-Z MART FOOD STORE, 5600 S. Olive St. Date of inspection June 22. Milk (45 degrees F) in large walk in cooler and cheese (48 degrees F) in small walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Some shelving in kitchen is visibly soiled. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Some ceiling tiles throughout kitchen are unclean and need to be cleaned. Some floors throughout kitchen and walk in coolers are unclean and need to be cleaned. Light fixture in the kitchen by the prep area is not properly shielded. The light fixture should have a protective shield.

• E-Z MART FOOD STORE, 5600 S. Olive St. Date of follow-up inspection July 13. Some ceiling tiles throughout kitchen are unclean and need to be cleaned. Light fixture in the kitchen by the prep area is not properly shielded. The light fixture should have a protective shield.

• MS. B'S SCHOOL DAYS, 202 Michelle Ave., White Hall. Date of inspection July 12. Observed ceiling tiles in kitchen area that are damaged and need to be replaced.

• HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS, 7800 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection July 9. Egg mix (42 degrees F) and egg (42 degrees F) in kitchen refrigerator and egg (50 degrees F) and butter (51 degrees F) in small refrigerator in breakfast area are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. The inspector recommended that the product that was just placed in the small refrigerator to refill it be placed in another refrigerator and the product that has been there overnight to discard. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.