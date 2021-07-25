Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of 7-25-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Patrick Justin Costello, 37, of Pine Bluff, and Brenda Sue Bolden, 24, of Mountain View, recorded July 16.

James Frederick Maurer, 34, and Sommer Lynn Stivers, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 16.

Patrick Evans, 40, and Tiffany Shana Savage, 30, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 21.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Ryan Feutardo v. Nyasha Flemming Feutardo, granted July 16.

Elaina J. Ballard v. Rodney O. Ballard, granted July 20.

Hussain Farista v. Shirin Farista, granted July 20.