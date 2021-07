Routine inspections on two Interstate 30 bridges near Arkadelphia will require rolling lane closings Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

A rolling lane closing will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on the westbound outside lane on the bridge over the Caddo River and from noon to 4 p.m. on the same lane over Terre Noire Creek & South Boat Ditch, weather permitting.

Flashing arrows, signs and orange barrels will control traffic, the department said.