LIVE! in NWA: Jazz at Turnbow; Dylan Earl in Bentonville, Fayetteville

The next Live at Turnbow on July 29 is all about jazz. Opening is the Northwest Arkansas Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble (pictured) followed by headliner Straight Facts, featuring the University of Arkansas jazz faculty.

Enjoy live music outdoors in Springdale on the last Thursday of the month. Live at Turnbow invites local musicians and bands to Walter Turnbow Park downtown, bringing a blend of country, folk, bluegrass, mariachi, funk and more through September. Grab a bite or sip in the Outdoor Dining District and enjoy the tunes. The live music begins at 6:30 p.m., and all concerts are free and open to the public. downtownspringdale.org

BENTONVILLE

• Ashtyn Barbaree will perform at 6 p.m. today, July 25, at Bentonville Brewing Co., 901 S.W. 14th St. Free. bentonvillebrewing.com.

• Ley Lines will perform with Jenna Melnicki at 5 p.m. today, July 25, for the Courtyard Sessions series at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Free. themomentary.org.

• Dylan Earl performs with guest Jonathan Terrell at 7 p.m. July 31 as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges, 600 Museum Way. Tickets are $12 ($10/members). 418-5700, crystalbridges.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Ponder the Albatross performs at 9 p.m. July 30; Ella Running Rabbit performs at 2 p.m. July 31; and 1oz. Jig performs at 9 p.m. July 31 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• She's Us will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. today, July 25, for the Mountain Street Stage concert series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• Sevendust will perform with guests Kirra & Austin Meade at 7:15 p.m. today, July 25; Dylan Earl & His Reasons Why will perform with guest Jonathan Terrell at 8 p.m. July 28; Ponder the Albatross performs with guests Key & Al, Bootleg Royale, and Dirty Seconds at 7 p.m. July 29; Uncrowned Kings perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour July 30; Ben Del Shreve will perform at 9 p.m. July 30; and the 16th annual Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash will take place at 8:30 p.m. July 31 with Crazy Neighbor and Isayah's Allstars at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $38 for Sevendust; $8-$10 for Earl; $8-$10 for Albatross; $8 for Kings; $12-$15 for Shreve; and $10 for Garcia.

• Dandelion Heart will perform at 7 p.m. July 29 as part of the Gulley Park Concert Series, 1850 E. Township St. Free. fayetteville-ar.gov.

• A Summer DJ Showcase, featuring Houston's Rebel Crew, will be hosted from 5 to 11 p.m. July 30 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. $10. 236-2404; prairiestreetlive.com.

• Darrell Scott performs at 7:30 p.m. July 30 & 31 as part of the ROOTS HQ on the Avenue series at the Fayetteville Roots headquarters, 1 E. Mountain St. Tickets start at $40 for standing room and $80 for a two-top table. fayettevilleroots.org.

FORT SMITH

• The Peacemaker Festival kick-off pre-party will take place at 8 p.m. July 29 with Lucero and Tanner Usrey; the Peacemaker Festival will be hosted July 30 & 31 (see story on pages 8-9); and the official after-party with the Chad Cooke Band will be at 11:30 p.m. July 31 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. Free. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

LOWELL

• Karaoke with Jeffrey returns from 6 to 9 p.m. July 29 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 to the "OMG" Ozark Mountain Grill at the Workman's Travel Center, 898 W. Monroe Ave. in Lowell. Free. facebook.com/workmanstravelcenterlowell.

• Stand-up comedian Killer Beaz will perform at 7 p.m. July 30 and at 6 & 8:30 p.m. July 31 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. Tickets are $18. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Lindsey Stirling brings "The Artemis Tour" with guest Kiesza to the Walmart AMP in Rogers at 7:30 p.m. July 27. 5079 W. Northgate Road. $29.50-$151.60. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp. (See story on page 7.)

• The Fayetteville Jazz Collective will perform at 8 p.m. July 30; and Sweet Crude will perform at 8 p.m. July 31 at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. railyardlive.com.

General admission/lawn seating is free, but every guest must register to reserve a pod. Table reservations available for $20-$25.

SPRINGDALE

• Patti Steel & Michael Tisdale will perform at 7 p.m. July 28 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337, blackapplehardcider.com.

• Ben and Alisha will perform at 6 p.m. July 29; Vince Turner performs at 6 p.m. July 30; and Jenna Melnicki performs at 6 p.m. July 31 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999. digjazz.com.

TICKETS

• Arkansas Parrot Heads unite! Island escapism icon Jimmy Buffett brings his Margaritaville experience to the Walmart AMP in Rogers as part of his "Life on the Flip Side Tour" with his Coral Reefer Band at 8 p.m. Sept. 14. Tickets range from $55 to $175 and went on sale to the public July 23. amptickets.com.

• Roots rockers Reckless Kelly will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. Tickets range from $20-$25 and went on sale to the public July 16. fortsmith.templelive.com.

