Local notes: Author speaks on 'Cherokee Bill'

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Fort Smith Museum

The Fort Smith Museum of History will host renowned author Art Burton for a program and book-signing on "Cherokee Bill" at 5:30 p.m. July 26.

Burton received a B.A. and a M.A. in African American Studies from Governors State University. He retired in 2015 after spending 38 years in higher education. In 1991, he wrote his first book on African American and Native American outlaw and lawmen in the Wild West. It is titled "Black, Red and Deadly: Black and Indian Gunfighters of the Indian Territory, 1870-1907." In 1999, Burton wrote about African Americans who were scouts and soldiers in the Wild West. The book is titled "Black Buckskin and Blue: African American Scouts and Soldiers on the Western Frontier." In 2007, Burton wrote the first scholarly biography on an African American lawman of the Wild West. This work is titled, "Black Gun, Silver Star: The Life and Legend of Frontier Marshal Bass Reeves." A new book, "Cherokee Bill: Black Cowboy, Indian Outlaw," was released in 2020.

Burton will speak on the most notorious outlaw to come before Judge Isaac C. Parker of the Fort Smith Federal Court, clarify issues with Cherokee Bill's genealogy, the crimes committed by Bill and his stay at the Fort Smith Federal Jail, where he was executed before the age of 20. Cherokee Bill was the most colorful outlaw of the western American frontier; however, Judge Parker called Cherokee Bill the worst outlaw to ever come before his bench in Fort Smith. Burton will also sign copies of his book.

Admission is $7 adults (16 and older) and $2 children ages 6-15.

Information: (479) 783-7841 or fortsmithmuseum.org.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is pleased to introduce its newest board members, Laura Matson Hahn and Ashley Wellman. Board President Peggy Kjelgaard said about the appointments: "We are so fortunate to have Ashley and Laura on our board of directors. They bring new energy, creative ideas, a passion for writing and a powerful network to the table. The future of the Writers' Colony is in good hands."

Hahn received a Master's in Communications and spent 30 years working in communications. Her attention then turned to crafting her novel, "The Heart Code," an homage to bohemian culture inspired by her life-long commitment to the philosophy of living according to the heart's voice and wisdom. Learn more about Haun at theheartcode.com.

Wellman has been a scholar specializing in homicide, victimology and trauma since 2008. Her work has focused on grief, loss, and recovery following an experience with violent victimization. As a widow and single mother, Ashley turned to creative writing to rebuild and redefine her life and is now a children's book author and owner of aMUSEd Fine Art & Extraordinary Books in Eureka Springs. Learn more about Wellman at ashleywellman.com.

Zenique Gardner-Perry, Writers' Colony recipient of the "Illuminating Black Lives" fellowship, will facilitate a workshop at the Magdalene Serenity House in Fayetteville as her community outreach project during her August residency. "Making Each Word Matter" invites participants to explore the art of "less is more" when writing personal narratives, fully expressing themselves using fewer, more impactful words. Gardner-Perry explains, "Making Each Word Matter" is an introductory workshop for new writers with big stories.

The "Illuminating Black Lives" fellowship invited writers to explore the African American experience in any literary genre. It was developed and sponsored by Fayetteville author and Writers' Colony alumna, Linda Leavell, and her husband, Brooks Garner.

Gardner-Perry hails from St. Louis and is currently working on her master's in creative writing at Washington University.

The Magdalene Serenity House is a nonprofit that strives to help rebuild the lives of women who have experienced trauma, sexual exploitation, addiction and incarceration through safe housing, long-term support and community partnerships.

The Writers' Colony will also present "Ground Zero Self-Published Author," a workshop instructed by bestselling author and publishing coach, Joylynn M. Ross, from 10 a.m. to noon July 31 at 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. The workshop is $40. The goal of this course is to teach novice or aspiring authors the steps, money and time it will take to write and self-publish a book.

Information: (479)253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Wellman