Marriage licenses

Crawford County
Quinton Michael LeClercq, 25, and Kaitlyn Marie Evans, 22, both of Alma
Alex Douglas Walker, 27, and Riley Michele Casteel, 23, both of Mulberry
Hasting Evan Gibbs, 22, and Kassidy Nicole Keech, 22, both of Fort Smith
Billy James Freeman, 43, and Mindy Sue Tuck, 46, both of Van Buren
Joel Houston Cummings, 25, and Morgan Rachel Mullens, 30, both of Van Buren
James Robert Morgan, 25, and Lisa Marie Wiley, 39, both of Rudy
Sebastian County
Joshua Alexander Cain, 29, and Megan E. Hetland-Possing, 31, both of Fort Smith
Joseph Michael Cox, 20, and Gracie Lee Abbey, 18, both of Alma
Tyler Ray Hearron, 23, Midland, and Madison Fayeth Strunk, 23, Huntington
Jacorey Tyrell Curry, 23, and Marissa Marie Esparza, 25, both of Fort Smith
Trina Kay Inman, 45, and April Ann Sprayberry, 45, both of Greenwood
Tanner Ray Woodhull, 25, and Victoria Marie Thomas, 27, both of Fort Smith
Mark Eric Maxwell, 55, and Kimberly Gail Bush, 58, both of Fort Smith
Theodore Vern Leighton II, 60, Fort Smith, and Dawn Annette Long, 62, Greenwood
Nolan Andrew Gage, 20, Fort Smith, and Audree Nicole Gregory, 19, Greenwood
Alexander Nicholaus Sweet, 28, Box Elder, S.D., and Morgan Leeann Caldwell, 17, Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Doyle Eugene Earls, 20, and Maria del Pilar Ramirez Uribe, 35, both of Fort Smith
Che Meng Her, 24, Westminster, Colo., and Kia Yang, 22, Magazine
James Matthew Swafford, 34, Mustang, Okla., and Sarah Elizabeth Norred, 29, Ada, Okla.
Earnest Hartsfield Jr., 47, and Teresa Gayle Griffieth, 39, both of Van Buren
Adrian James Cook, 34, and Meagan Lindsay Rogers, 33, both of Fort Smith
Jesse Wayne Yother, 35, and Jaclyn Danielle Jones, 32, both of Greenwood
James Thomas Brassell, 30, and Jordan Alexis Savage, 31, both of Fort Smith
Jackson Lee Webb, 21, and Faith Marie Greenfield, 21, both of Fort Smith
Louie Dean Wheeler Jr., 49, and Adrienne Roxane Singer, 45, both of Tuttle, Okla.
Ethan Collier Carter, 25, and Brittany Ann-Marie McElyea, 24, both of Lawton, Okla.
Joseph Preston May, 56, and Melody A. Rhodes, 71, both of Greenwood
Michael Wayne Francis, 54, and Monique Devon Murrell, 49, both of Checotah, Okla.
Russell Seth Burger, 22, and Samantha Jo Lewis, 21, both of Greenwood
Christopher Russell DuBois, 38, and Tamara LaDawn Gregg, 25, both of Fort Smith
Landen Robert Meyeraan, 21, and Melanie Sue Bryan, 20, both of Cedarville
Erick Ivan Hernandez Galindo, 23, and Lucero Mireles, 24, both of Fort Smith
Bennett E. Alexander, 65, and Betty Alice McCoy, 69, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Kenneth Ernest Rorabaugh Jr., 35, and Paloma Reyna Hernandez, 29, both of Heavener, Okla.
Alexander Dale Parrett, 31, and Cassandra Pauline Michelle Kinard, 25, both of Fort Smith
Andrew James Miller, 29, and Mindy Akasyvonh, 26, both of Fort Smith
Brian Lee Moore, 39, and Jessica Marie Dunn, 26, both of Fort Smith
Paul Ray Addington, 59, and LeeZa Marie McCan, 27, both of Fort Smith
Christian Eli Ireland, 26, and Hailey Kristyne Rudnick, 24, both of Fort Smith
Malcolm Tremayne Cole, 27, and Ashya Annabelle Flahiff Martinez, 27, both of Fort Smith
Jerry Lee Pruett, 75, Norman, Okla., and Donice Lynne Hilton, 57, Poteau, Okla.
Antonio Barroso Araujo, 26, and Jocelyne Perez, 25, both of Fort Smith
Michael Eugene Vrbas, 58, and Tricia Darlene Wallace, 46, both of Fort Smith