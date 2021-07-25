More Than Mythologies: 'Fear Street,' 'American Horror Stories' will slay you

For viewers who went into the recently concluded "Fear Street" trilogy corpse-cold, the most surprising fact about the Netflix films may be that they were initially intended for theatrical release. Sure, there were some hints along the way, such as the casting of name-brand stars in supporting roles (such as Gillian Jacobs and Maya Hawke) or the extravagant music budget, which helped firm up the Clinton- and Carter-era milieus of the first two movies.

But "Fear Street" -- more inspired by than adapted from R.L. Stine's YA horror book series -- fundamentally feels like a TV show: Its serialized mystery about the 17th-century origins of the town of Shadyside's fabled witch's curse doesn't just connect the installments, but becomes the central hinge of the time-hopping triptych.

As a TV critic and lifelong fan of the medium's seemingly limitless capacity for creative expression, I don't think it's an insult to compare a film (or a series of them) to television. It's not necessarily a value judgment to note that, especially in the current era of IP and brand-recognition pressures, film franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe have relied on storytelling conventions traditionally associated with TV, like cliffhangers and recurring characters, to hook audiences.

The horror genre has an even longer history of this practice, of course. In 2019 alone, there were expansions of the cinematic universes of Chucky, "The Shining," "The Conjuring" and Stephen King's "It."

Leigh Janiak, who directed and co-wrote all three "Fear Street" installments (giving the trilogy a visual and narrative consistency often missing in horror continuations), recently told Indiewire that her films, too, could serve as a leaping-off point for many more follow-up stories, i.e., sequels. "You have the canon of our main mythology that's built around the fact that the devil lives in Shadyside," she said, "so there's also room for everything else."

That's largely the problem with "Fear Street," which spends so much time establishing its potential cinematic universe that there's little to recommend about the individual films.

Janiak and her co-writers, Phil Graziadei, Zak Olkewicz and Kate Trefry, follow two trends in contemporary horror: subverting the social conservatism long associated with traditional slashers (the "bad girl" who has sex dies, the Black character is killed first) and endowing the terrors on screen with sociological allegory (a not-at-all-new trope that's nonetheless found refreshed interest after the mega-success of Jordan Peele's "Get Out").

The road to "Fear Street" is certainly paved with good intentions. The series has been met with celebratory cheer about the fact that it centers on a lesbian romance and that its queer lead of color is motivated by her efforts to reverse her ex-girlfriend's possession. The films are very nearly kind to their Black characters - as much as a horror story can be - and there's special attention paid to difficult relationships between young women, including the thorny sisterhood at the heart of "1978."

But because so much of the trilogy is dedicated to expositional scenes laying down the foundations of Shadyside's history, there's too much that's admirable in theory and flat on screen. Deena and Sam's romance, for example, is a push-pull between two paper-thin characters whose relationship never gains the contours that make you care about its survival. There's a similar lack of lived-in-ness in the Shadysiders' endless nattering about life on the wrong side of the tracks, which seems to have no bearing on their day-to-day existence. And while teens in horror movies seldom bear any resemblance to real-life teenagers, the characters are so devoid of any interpersonal history with one another that Deena is somehow nonplussed by the revelation that her best friend is interested in her baby brother. (Demonic possession seems far more believable.)

There's even less characterization for the killers, who are presumed to be under the witch's thrall. Shadysiders treat the rumors of a curse like a fairy tale, but there's no other explanation for why ordinary residents with no history of violence suddenly turn to mass murder. That theory turns out to be wrong, but that doesn't give "Fear Street's" parade of knife-wielding killers any more depth or dimension.

And now, Murphy and Falchuk have created a supercharged version of their own show with the spinoff "American Horror Stories," which just debuted on FX on Hulu. The series, which will feature new stories with each episode (rather than every season), is off to a promising start with "Rubber(wo)Man," its two-part premiere. Set in the "Murder House" where the first iteration of "American Horror Story" took place, the definitely lower-budget but winkingly fun episodes channel the juiciest elements of that season, a barbed sendup of Los Angeles narcissism with a love-hate relationship to Old Hollywood and a deliberately queasy teen romance fueling the bloody antics.

Whatever "American Horror Story's" (many) shortcomings, its self-aware humor was never one of them. "Stories" inherits this knowing drollness, which is why Scarlett is also haunted by a gimp suit and eventually revealed to be just as fine a fit for it as its previous occupant. Her two dads (Matt Bomer and Gavin Creel), flippers who'd hoped to make a quick buck by cashing in on the Murder House's notoriety, have their cynicism outmatched eventually by a contractor (Aaron Tveit) who couldn't be more blasé about the cadavers they find mid-renovation. That blithe sociopathy, too, is an import from "American Horror Story" -- and as apt an illustration as any that, when it comes to horror franchises, less is often more.

"American Horror Stories" debuted July 15. MUST CREDIT: Hulu