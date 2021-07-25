Nationally recognized Civil War historian to speak in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table has announced that Terry Winschel, longtime staff historian at Vicksburg National Military Park and nationally recognized author, will be the guest speaker Aug. 5.

The presentation will take place at 7 p.m. at the Mildred Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. The presentation is free and open to the public. Winschel's program will be an overview of the Vicksburg Campaign.

Winschel is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of Pennsylvania State University. He also holds master of Social Science and Education Specialist degrees from Mississippi College. Winschel retired in 2012 after a 35-year career with the National Park Service.

He has written more than 100 articles on the Civil War and is the author of Triumph & Defeat: The Vicksburg Campaign, Volumes I and II; Vicksburg is the Key: The Struggle for the Mississippi River; The Civil War Diary of a Common Soldier; and Vicksburg: Fall of the Confederate Gibralter. He has appeared on many TV shows as an expert on the Vicksburg Campaign. He is currently working part time with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as historian at the Engineer and Research Center.

The purpose of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The museum is located at the intersection of U.S. 71 and Kingsland Road.

For more information, contact Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at dkp55@ymail.com.